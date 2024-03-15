March 15, 2024

Wallbox Bonus: Reader's doubts about bills

March 15, 2024

The bureaucracy that regulates public incentives is not easy to deal with. Paolo writes to us that he wants to make sure, referring to the contribution to the wall fund, that the device can be purchased separately from the column installation. Filetreco responds. Your questions should be sent to [email protected].

A question mark“I want to choose the wall box and pay for it.” Am I entitled to receive the reward?

“sto evaluatePurchase and install a wall box For home charging (single-phase Maximum 7,4 kW). I will agree with ABuy independently No wall box(Avoid marks applied by the electrician). This is how I will find myself Purchase invoice and installation invoice.

I ask: for purposes From any charging station bonus 2024Do I need one electronic invoice for the entire business? Or can I have more than one? Thank you indeed, and also for the interesting articles you always publish. Paolo

“Possible” 2024 wallbox ban: Nothing known yet

Answer (Written by Gian Basilio Nado)- Thank you Paolo for the question that allows us to remember that today (March 14) was the last day to place an order for those who purchased, installed and paid for the wall box in 2023 (read here).

Waiting for your 2024 local charging station call

Tender 2024? We have no news. We are sure the resources are available but like many tenders – environmental bonuses for cars, electric marine engines, retrofits – There is no certainty about the dates.

Although in recent days The notice on wall boxes and columns has been published for companies and professionals (I read here) We therefore hope to communicate with local charging stations as soon as possible as well to give time to those who wish to submit a contribution request.

See also  Pensions, here's Calderon's plan: generational carryover, incentives and year zero severance pay

This can be done through different batches of wall box and installation

We answer Paolo's specific question, provided that the not-yet-published notice is not amended, by analyzing the documents you have made available. Invitalia.

Flat WallboxIn the unit containing Final relationship There to fill and submit Four lines related to invoices. More expenses, more bills. The assembly instructions state: “A copy of electronic invoices Related to the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure“.in the plural.

Purchasing is not enough, it is necessary to attach: “Appropriate Certificate of conformity Issued by Installer“Which attests to the installation of infrastructure.” To be clear: “Contribute Purchase and installation are planned; Purchasing alone is not enough to request a contribution“.

attention Must be invoices electronic“Mother”However, if the entity issuing the invoice is among those who By law they are exempt After issuing an electronic invoice, the applicant will be able to attach only the traditional invoice along with additional documents proving the supplier’s exemption from electronic invoices“.

Clear instructions, only the tender date 2024 is missing.

