April 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The latest update news, available in preview for both Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead - Nerd4.life

The latest update news, available in preview for both Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 14, 2022 1 min read

A new one is now available Xbox console updatefor Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Forward. The novelties of this update are related to the speed improvement of some functions of the menu dedicated to games and applications.

Information shared by Aiden Marie, Head of Engineering at Xbox. As you can see, he wrote via Twitter: “Xbox Alpha Insiders and Alpha Skip Ahead, today’s update includes an initial set of speed-related fixes for the Games and Apps section updates. Tabs should appear more quickly. And you can notice additional processes later (especially if you sorted by size).

at second tweetOf course, we will continue to look for ways to improve the situation. In the meantime, please let us know if you see any improvements. We know it may still be slow, with a large number of content installed. If you report any improvements. Error After you install the fixes, it will be very helpful.”

Tell us, are you an Xbox Alpha subscriber? Will you try to update?

We’re always talking about updates, here’s one of the PS5 updates: System Update 22.01-05.02.

See also  Konami collaborates with Bloober Team, author of The Medium, Observer and Layers of Fear - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases still postponed

April 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Moon, big differences between the two faces: the 60-year mystery may have been revealed

April 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The latest system update is blocking the settings of some TVs due to ALLM – Nerd4.life

April 13, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

So, the shaving ends with the coffin and the parish priest ship in the escarpment.

April 14, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Agrigento, “2,500 euros for a job in a non-existent NATO base”: Fake roofer scam for 150 unemployed during lockdown

April 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ilary Blasi, a casual look and designer accessories for luxury shopping

April 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Extraordinary discovery of the origins of life: ‘The possibility of extraterrestrial life increasing’

April 14, 2022 Karen Hines