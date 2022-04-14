The latest update news, available in preview for both Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead – Nerd4.life

A new one is now available Xbox console updatefor Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Forward. The novelties of this update are related to the speed improvement of some functions of the menu dedicated to games and applications.

Information shared by Aiden Marie, Head of Engineering at Xbox. As you can see, he wrote via Twitter: “Xbox Alpha Insiders and Alpha Skip Ahead, today’s update includes an initial set of speed-related fixes for the Games and Apps section updates. Tabs should appear more quickly. And you can notice additional processes later (especially if you sorted by size).

at second tweetOf course, we will continue to look for ways to improve the situation. In the meantime, please let us know if you see any improvements. We know it may still be slow, with a large number of content installed. If you report any improvements. Error After you install the fixes, it will be very helpful.”

Tell us, are you an Xbox Alpha subscriber? Will you try to update?

