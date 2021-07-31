July 31, 2021

Activision Blizzard, new testimonials about discrimination - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 31, 2021

the case Activision Blizzard It did not shrink, on the contrary they continued to appear Testimonials – Recommendations related discrimination It operates within the company and has been reported in recent days by a large number of employees.

CEO Bobby Kotik said the company will change, acknowledging that there has been a huge mistake so far in managing employees and protecting their rights, but that for now the victims are the ones to speak up.

The scenario described by these people sees successful title developers at the top and everyone under their feet. “World of Warcraft makes a lot of money, so the people who work there at high levels are untouchable and allow themselves any behavior,” a source told IGN.


Warcraft, one of Blizzard’s main franchises.

A woman said she underwent medical exams when she was pregnant for complications with the baby, and the doctor asked her to come back for a checkup two weeks later, but her bosses at Activision Blizzard didn’t give her permission, though they still owed it.

Another woman reported that the nursing room had no locks, and it so happened that the men entered without problems. Once he had to yell at one of these people to get out.

