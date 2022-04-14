April 14, 2022

News Abstraction, “How to Clear Google History in One Click” - Libero Quotidiano

April 14, 2022

How to delete a file Chronology Embarrassed Google searches? answer Marco Camisani Calzolaria high-tech expert who Su stripping news It is sponsored by the “News and Tech Curiosity” section. In fact, state of the art technology in this sector. “Just a click away”, expects MCC in the service of satirical news Canale 5, which is hosted by Michael Hunziker And Jerry Scotty It was founded and directed by Antonio Ricci.

“Go to this site, myactivity.google.com Kamisani Kalzolari delves into the details. At this point on the page you have to click on Delete, and choose how long we want to delete our searches. The options are endless: ‘last hour’, ‘last day’, ‘from start’ or ‘custom interval’ This way, those who use our computer won’t be able to see what we have already searched for. “Pay attention, though.” To get back to what you did. On the other hand, if you just want a false search to disappear, it can be very useful.”

How to clear Google history: Watch Striscia la Notizia’s video

In the rest of the service, advice for Italian companies that are not fully exploiting the potential of the Internet to increase their business (we are at the bottom of the ranking) and a survey about the value of the video game sector in our country .

