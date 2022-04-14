PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases still postponed

Versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox X/S from The Witcher 3 Wild Huntscheduled for the second quarter of 2022, facing a new delay Having already missed the original debut, it is set by the end of 2021. Official confirmation comes from Projekt RED CD Through a message on Twitter.

“We have decided that our in-house studio will do the rest of the work for the next generation release of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the extent of the commitment, and as such we had to postpone the release scheduled for the second quarter to a later date.explains the Polish team that concludes:We will provide you with updates as soon as possible, thanks for your understanding“.

Cool shower for all those who have been waiting for the next generation update for the latest adventures Geralt Rivia, which so far remains without a new launch window. Until a few months ago The next generation of The Witcher 3 was still expected in the second quarter of 2022However, CD Projekt RED’s general silence about the update didn’t actually bode well. All that remains is to wait for news in the coming weeks or months.

Anyway, the series is back in the spotlight afterNew saga of The Witcher announced in Unreal Engine 5Another project, however, remains completely shrouded in mystery at the moment.