April 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases still postponed

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases still postponed

Gerald Bax April 14, 2022 1 min read

Versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox X/S from The Witcher 3 Wild Huntscheduled for the second quarter of 2022, facing a new delay Having already missed the original debut, it is set by the end of 2021. Official confirmation comes from Projekt RED CD Through a message on Twitter.

We have decided that our in-house studio will do the rest of the work for the next generation release of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the extent of the commitment, and as such we had to postpone the release scheduled for the second quarter to a later date.explains the Polish team that concludes:We will provide you with updates as soon as possible, thanks for your understanding“.

Cool shower for all those who have been waiting for the next generation update for the latest adventures Geralt Rivia, which so far remains without a new launch window. Until a few months ago The next generation of The Witcher 3 was still expected in the second quarter of 2022However, CD Projekt RED’s general silence about the update didn’t actually bode well. All that remains is to wait for news in the coming weeks or months.

Anyway, the series is back in the spotlight afterNew saga of The Witcher announced in Unreal Engine 5Another project, however, remains completely shrouded in mystery at the moment.

See also  Logan Paul Spent $3.5M On Fake Pokémon Cards, Apparently - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Moon, big differences between the two faces: the 60-year mystery may have been revealed

April 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The latest system update is blocking the settings of some TVs due to ALLM – Nerd4.life

April 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

I found a bug in the famous ladder jump, but it’s blasphemy for fans – Nerd4.life

April 13, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Moscow’s counter-sanctions on US and Canada: “Almost all US and Canadian MPs blacklisted”

April 14, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The new Dacia Duster 2022-2023 is on its way to replicating and beating the success of its previous SUV

April 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise 6 April 14, 2022: Episode

April 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Giordani buys another big name in medicine, including Franca de Lazzari on his list

April 14, 2022 Karen Hines