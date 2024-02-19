February 19, 2024

The Gulf in the Heart of the World: Sheikhs and Princes, from Oil to Geopolitics | Melina Gabanelli

Samson Paul February 19, 2024
Brokers

Qatar sets the main tables for negotiations between the Americans, the Israelis, the Egyptians, and Hamas in Paris and Cairo. A truce in exchange for the release of all hostages captured by the terrorists. The UAE negotiated a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia. August 5 and 6, 2023 Saudi Prince Bin Salman organized a peace conference between Kiev and Moscow in JeddahIn which 38 countries participated, including countries that are not hostile to the Kremlin, such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa. On that occasion, all delegates signed a declaration reaffirming the principle of “inviolability of territorial integrity” which should be applied to Ukraine. For a few months it seemed that this might become a starting point for negotiations. Putin's refusal led to the thwarting of that attempt, but Saudi mediation is still in place. However, the winds of the Arabian Gulf are also blowing on other countries, starting with Libya: where the UAE continues to support the movements of General Khalifa Haftar, the de facto leader of Cyrenaica, a region that is vying for power with Tripoli in a smoldering internal conflict. Conflict from other countries, from Turkey to Egypt and from Russia to France. The capital of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with the capital of the Americans, contribute to the economic stability of Egypt. Finally, Prince Bin Salman also decided to participate in the Mattei Plan, launched by Giorgia Meloni, by paying a contribution of $200 million out of a total of $5.5 billion. With China, with the European Union, with Russia, with Israel, with Iran: business and politics are truly without borders.

