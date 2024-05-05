A supercar that can’t even be driven on a track. This is why – Corriere website

There’s no circuit with a straight track long enough where the latest race car developed by the historic brand can unleash 1,578 horsepower.

The first examples – just 40 in total – of the Bugatti Bolide are about to be delivered, costing €4 million each.o: The development phase of the most extreme car to ever leave the doors of the Molsheim plant is officially over. With an 8-litre quad-turbo W16 engine and all-wheel drive, plus a carbon fiber monocoque body developed in collaboration with Dallara, the Bolide promises to rewrite all the rules when it comes to road sports cars, albeit on the road here. There is very little. The bodywork, full of aerodynamic wings and sides, provides three tons of downforce and allows the Bolide to achieve up to 2.5 grams of lateral forcea value that is usually only experienced by Formula 1 or WEC (World Endurance Championship) drivers, that is, the championship dedicated to prototypes.

It’s easy to drive even at the limit The Bugatti Bolide is in every respect the closest thing you can imagine to this type of racing car: It weighs just 1,240kg, and although its top speed of 380km/h puts it behind the Chiron, it’s unparalleled on the race track.while – according to test driver Andy Wallace – surprisingly remained It is easy to drive at the limit even for less experienced drivers. This sentence should be taken seriously, as it was uttered by the person who holds the production car speed record, achieved in August 2019 aboard a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300: more than 490 km/h. He also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and three times the 24 Hours of Daytona, however, according to him Rather, the Bolide is an “accessible” car, exciting for its unique performance but not too demanding, perhaps thanks to ABS and ESP.is not usually installed on racing cars. See also Stock markets today, January 29. Asia Mixed After Evergrande Liquidation Request. Weak Europe. European Central Bank, different ideas on interest rates