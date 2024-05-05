If you shave like this, you risk getting sick. Doctors warn: “Don’t take it lightly.”

With the advent of summer, many people resort to shaving to get smooth and soft skin to show off on the beach, but what are the risks?

Hair removal is a fairly common practice and is done by the vast majority of people in preparation for the summer. But unfortunately, it carries risks for the skin.

There are different methods of hair removal: Shaving is the most common and accessible technique. Then there is hair removal, waxing and threading. These practices ensure smooth skin for longer periods of time than shaving, but they may be painful and irritating to the skin. Then there’s laser hair removal, which is an increasingly popular option for its ability to achieve long-lasting results. But what are the risks to the skin?

Hair removal and risks: Doctors on alert

One of the diseases that we can also be exposed to due to hair removal by shaving is folliculitis, a condition characterized byInflammation and infection of hair follicles. Contrary to popular belief, folliculitis is not just a cosmetic inconvenience, but a condition that can cause significant discomfort and pain, as well as potential complications to skin health.

The causes of folliculitis are many and include: Bacterial infection, skin irritation from friction, excessive sweating, and skin damage from abrasions or burns. As we said, Hair removerIn particular, it can predispose to this inflammation by damaging hair follicles and allowing pathogenic bacteria to enter.

Managing folliculitis requires a comprehensive approach to both Treating acute symptoms and preventing relapses. In fact, treatment may include the use of antibiotic creams or ointments. It is necessary to consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and management of the condition. Prevention of folliculitis can be achieved through a series of preventive measures. For example, Safe hair removal practices, skin hygiene, and avoid tight clothing Which can irritate the skin.

In short, striving for aesthetic perfection should not be detrimental to health. It is important to be aware of the risks associated with different hair removal techniques and take preventive measures to reduce the risk of folliculitis and other skin complications. The beauty of our skin is very important, but we must not underestimate its health, which can be compromised if we only think about the aesthetic aspect.





