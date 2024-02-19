“First time in 12 years.” Miley produces 'The Miracle' (that no one told you about)

First they tried to mock him, calling him a crazy populist, then they tried to isolate him, calling him a right-wing extremist, then they tried to belittle him by saying that with him Argentina would sink into the abyss. A disastrous situation. He did not have the famous skills that would enable him to rule the country. Today even opponents Javier Miley, The President of Argentina must surrender to the facts and evidence. What do the facts tell us? The facts tell us that thanks to Miley's economic policies that were implemented in just a few weeks, in just a few months, but with a careful direction to cut public spending, to cut waste, to reduce the corruption that has ravaged Argentina in recent years with what was in fact a left-wing Peronist government, This led to high inflation rates, which led to a tragic economic situation. For Argentina, thanks to these Miley policies, For the first time in 12 years, Argentina achieved a fiscal surplus in a monthly period. It is an outcome that was unimaginable until a few years ago when there was an economic policy that was an economic policy wholly oriented toward welfare, wholly oriented toward public spending.

Imagine that Argentina, a country with a population of about 47-48 million people, had some kind of measure of huge citizen income that affected about 4 million Argentines, and this resulted in a huge cost to the country, without talking about a corruption problem. Not only did Miley obtain this result of Argentina's fiscal surplus, but he also said that the issue of the public deficit is an issue that cannot be questioned, The unification of public finances is considered a fundamental pillar for him From its government actions. In fact, for those who have already tried to delve into the personality of Miley, an economist, one of the most respected and famous Argentine economists, who also has a solid cultural foundation, his frequent citations also Hayek's thought, of the Austrian school, contradicts the Keynesian vision of economics, and this news Not surprising. It is surprising for those who have a vision of foreign policy with the gods Ideological blindersWhich makes you make one mistake after another, as evidenced by this result achieved by Miley. I would say that the liberal revolution in Argentina has only just begun. Long live freedom!

Francesco Giubelli, February 19, 2024

