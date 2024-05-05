The US has provided startling evidence that Covid leaked from a Wuhan laboratory

the United State The company shared “striking” evidence with the UK at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic suggesting a “high probability” the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory. This was revealed by The Telegraph newspaper, according to what was stated during a meeting of the alliance between the intelligence services known as the group Five eyes (US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia) held in January 2021 and discussed this issue. In particular, the United States reported that China concealed military and coronavirus-related research activities in a laboratory in Wuhan. But according to The Telegraph, in a previous phone call, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo presented evidence supporting this theory to former British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his counterparts from Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Two sources from the previous presidential administration led by Donald Trump – during his assumption of power in the United States – spoke to the Telegraph and accused Raab and the British government of ignoring the theory of the virus escaping from the laboratory due to the reservations expressed by the government health team, which at the time strongly supported the natural evolution of the virus.

“We saw a lot of information and thought it was frankly astounding,” one former official said. United States of America Who worked with intelligence and former Secretary Pompeo. The source said: “It is clear that there is a high probability that the virus leaked from the laboratory.” He added that the State Department document referred to “continuous obstruction” by China after the discovery of the virus, and accused Beijing officials of “continuous obstruction” by China. Gross corruption and inefficiency. The research also revealed for the first time that Chinese military officers worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the years before the pandemic and that some researchers at the lab became ill shortly before the first cases of Covid were recorded in Wuhan. The two former US officials explained that at the time the UK ignored the evidence provided by the US because the government in London described the information regarding the possible leak of the virus from the laboratory as a “radiant US political issue” fueled by a public dispute between the government. Scientists and Donald Trump.