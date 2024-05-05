WhatsApp Revolution: I discovered the trick to knowing who is spying on you every day

The trick that allows you to find out who is spying on you every day on WhatsApp has finally been discovered: you have to do it.

Let’s admit it: the digital online world will have countless advantages. But she also has a dark side, and it’s not exactly pleasant. We don’t want to talk here about the army of scammers that are mobilized 24/7 to attack our pockets. Here the set of capabilities is sufficient and progressing Spies are busy intruding into our private lives.

There are many ways to do business online. Even WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging platform, provides various opportunities for many online spies. Let’s start from the assumption that spying on someone is an abomination. But it is also right that we try to understand if there is someone who does not have this respect for us and is trying to spy on us.

Some suggest some applications to monitor who looks at our WhatsApp profile. But these apps are often unreliable and also require registration with your phone number. There are more than enough reasons to think twice before downloading them to our smartphone. Even because There is a safer trick to know who is spying on us every day on WhatsAppLet’s find out together.

A WhatsApp trick to find out if someone is spying on us has been discovered

To understand if someone is spying on us on WhatsApp We can check through WhatsApp Web – One of spies’ favorite ways to monitor us. We just need to go up Settings > WhatsApp Web And make sure If there are other devices connected to the account. If we find other links, all we have to do is click on “Log out of all computers” To prevent non-confidential attendees from accessing our profile.

But that’s not all: if xWhen we click on WhatsApp Web instead The camera screen opens with a QR code to scanThis means that no one is logged into the account. Then pay attention to Geolocation of our smartphoneWhich can be used to accurately know the real location of our device.

We’ll have to Then check if we have activated the access license. We can do this by going to phone settings > Geolocation. On the new page, we then click on App Permissions and check if WhatsApp is in the list of apps that can access the phone’s location and if so, we deactivate the Meta App option.