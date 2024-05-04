Place of safety ship assigned to the port of Naples

An emergency life support ship (place of safety) was appointed to the port of Naples and tonight completed a rescue operation…

An emergency life support ship has been assigned to the port of Naples Pos (safe place) Which concluded last night a rescue operation for a ship facing difficulties in the Libyan search and rescue area. The operation led to the rescue of 87 people who had left the corner (Northwest Libya) 20 hours ago and they were without food and water. The boat they were on was adrift and overcrowded; It was the plane that reported this to the emergency ship Hummingbird2 to Volunteer pilots.

“We went to the point you informed us of and threw our feathers into the water,” he says Domenico Polisi, Life Support Commander – The boat was overcrowded, leaking, and the boat’s tubes were deflated. In total, we were able to recover 87 people. The Italian authorities have allocated us the port of Naples, where we will arrive on Monday, May 6, late morning.

87 people were rescued from Sudan, Nigeria, Niger, South Sudan, Eritrea, Bangladesh, Mali, Togo, Ghana, Liberia, Chad, Cameroon, Senegal and Ivory Coast.And countries affected by conflicts and serious economic, political and social crises. They include eight women, one of whom is pregnant, three accompanied children and 14 unaccompanied minors.

“He seems to be in good health.” Sarah Chesa, a nurse on board for emergency life support – we immediately took charge of the most vulnerable cases: a woman in her fourth month of pregnancy and a diabetic boy. The three children on board are in good health despite the difficult journey they faced and previous traumas.”

