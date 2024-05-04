Place of safety ship assigned to the port of Naples

special offer
Flash show
annual
49,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
4.99 euros
1 euro per month
For 3 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
4.99 euros
1 euro per month
For 3 months
Choose now
Then only 49.99 euros Instead of 79.99 euros per year
An emergency life support ship has been assigned to the port of Naples Pos (safe place) Which concluded last night a rescue operation for a ship facing difficulties in the Libyan search and rescue area. The operation led to the rescue of 87 people who had left the corner (Northwest Libya) 20 hours ago and they were without food and water. The boat they were on was adrift and overcrowded; It was the plane that reported this to the emergency ship Hummingbird2 to Volunteer pilots.
“We went to the point you informed us of and threw our feathers into the water,” he says Domenico Polisi, Life Support Commander – The boat was overcrowded, leaking, and the boat’s tubes were deflated. In total, we were able to recover 87 people.
87 people were rescued from Sudan, Nigeria, Niger, South Sudan, Eritrea, Bangladesh, Mali, Togo, Ghana, Liberia, Chad, Cameroon, Senegal and Ivory Coast.And countries affected by conflicts and serious economic, political and social crises. They include eight women, one of whom is pregnant, three accompanied children and 14 unaccompanied minors.
“He seems to be in good health.” Sarah Chesa, a nurse on board for emergency life support – we immediately took charge of the most vulnerable cases: a woman in her fourth month of pregnancy and a diabetic boy. The three children on board are in good health despite the difficult journey they faced and previous traumas.”
© All rights reserved
Read the full article on
the morning
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
In Dublin, anti-Israel protests also broke out at Trinity College
Myanmar government bans men from working abroad – breaking news
The police raided the University of California. Biden: No more violent protests – News