November 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sanna Marin, Finland has filed complaints about the holidays

Sanna Marin, Finland has filed complaints about the holidays

Samson Paul November 4, 2022 1 min read


According to the Minister of Justice, “there is no reason to suspect illegal activities or failures in his official duties as prime minister.”


The Prime Minister’s photos have spread all over the world, and the question is asked Special activities of the top management of enterprises. Some have also accused Marine, the youngest head of government in Europe, of not being able to fulfill his role because of “alcohol consumption”. Others stressed instead how to put the 36-year-old at risk.reputation and safetyFinland.

Unauthorized complaints – However, the Justice Counsel estimated that the complaints did not reveal any violation of “specific official duties”, and therefore are inadmissible complaints that do not have “a legal connection relevant to the official action of the Minister”. As for judging the moral and social aspects of the issue, it is not a matter of justice but rather “of Parliament”.



See also  Anagnina: Thieves in an Ikea car park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Migrants’ emergency from Brussels to Italy: ‘Savings must be done’

November 4, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

The Norwegian ship goes to Norway

November 4, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

“He says about the strikes…”. Morgan Asphalt Gramellini

November 3, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Municipality of Naples – Weather warning for adverse weather events expected from Friday, November 4 at 08:00 until Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 08:00 p.m.

November 4, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Borsa Italiana, commenting on the 4 November 2022 session

November 4, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Which areas will remain in the dark?

November 4, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

He is player of the month

November 4, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt