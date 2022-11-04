Sanna Marin, Finland has filed complaints about the holidays

The Prime Minister’s photos have spread all over the world, and the question is asked Special activities of the top management of enterprises. Some have also accused Marine, the youngest head of government in Europe, of not being able to fulfill his role because of “alcohol consumption”. Others stressed instead how to put the 36-year-old at risk.reputation and safetyFinland.

Unauthorized complaints – However, the Justice Counsel estimated that the complaints did not reveal any violation of “specific official duties”, and therefore are inadmissible complaints that do not have “a legal connection relevant to the official action of the Minister”. As for judging the moral and social aspects of the issue, it is not a matter of justice but rather “of Parliament”.