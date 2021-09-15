The green lane will be extended. Confirmation of trade unions after Draghi meeting: “A commitment for workers in the public and private sectors”

There will definitely be public servants, as well as those who work in it Local people and on Transportation. And the premise that the obligation also extends to workers of private companies and professional companies, for which league Would like to check the postponement at least until the administrative offices on 3 and 4 October. Vain hopes, in light of the invitation sent by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi to me trade unions, which took place in Palazzo Chigi, on the eve of the meeting with all the ministers who will reject tomorrow – Thursday 16 – the third decree on the mandatory green pass Expand it to include new categories of workers. “The government has informed us that it will decree making the green corridor mandatory In public and private workplaces‘, says UIL’s Secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri After meeting with the Prime Minister. On the timing of the government’s entry into force for the extension of the Green Corridor for public and private sector workers, “They generally talked about October but did not indicate any dates. The Secretary-General of the General Consultative Group for Democracy (CGIL) said this decision has not yet been taken.” Maurizio Landini. Union leaders – for CISL there was Angelo Colombini, they also made it clear that they asked the executive ” free tampons until the end of the year.”

Pure Low Regions They gave the go-ahead – snatching a half-yes to the new rules in case yellow areas NS orange In the coming months – but Matteo Salvini He tried to resist the request for guarantees, delaying the wait for the text that has been working for days in the offices of Palazzo Chigi and the relevant ministries. With a large cutting plate of Carroccio. However, the words of the Minister of Regional Affairs, Mariastella Gilmini, are unequivocal: “We are moving towardsduty of green certification not only for civil servants but also for those in the private sector Radio Rai He stressed that “only by immunizing the vast majority of the population can we contain the infection.” He added that the government was “ready” to do so “To speed up”. In the green lane, he concluded, “We pledged to clear pathCabinet tomorrow will certainly be an important moment.”

He explained that “things have to be done because they have to be done, not to get an immediate result” my bikeraccording to Nino Andreata He explained the next steps for the government. The necessary steps to combat the virus and, above all, return to normal: because in the intentions of the head of the executive branch, this is the main function of the new extension of the green certificate that will reach the Cabinet on Thursday. The measure, other than the remaining resistance of part of the League (“we will be the only ones in Europe”, Salvini notes), is ready and will enter Valid on 10 or 15 October. the last Knot It must be resolved strictly related to the audience of the recipients. Palazzo Chigi aims to extend the green lane not only Public sector But also for all that Spread. “We’re working on it,” senior executive sources said on Wednesday.

According to government sources, it is very likely that the decree will also include the obligation for individuals working in those sectors in which the customer is required to show the green certificate: Catering, tape, gymsMuseums Cinema and theatres. In addition to long distance transportation (trains, Planes, ferries) and in all likelihood also the drivers and controls bus NS Subway, but me too taxi drivers. However, in the past few hours, the government has been working to expedite the extension of the “tout court”, that is, to the entire private sector, with the introduction of a single decree into a single decree that it was initially thought it would do gradually. Palazzo Chigi’s offices and government grapple with a complex function, beginning with the same differentiation between public and private. Because, as shown, the two sectors intersect and overlap – starting with to share Drawing clear lines in a few hours to define what’s public and what’s private remains far from simple. And the violent resistance of the League must be overcome, at least resistance to Salafi observance, while from the ministers- Giancarlo Giorgetti in Premès – The approval has already arrived. No grievances even from the governors, starting Massimiliano Fedriga NS Attilio Fontana, which provides since last week in abundance.