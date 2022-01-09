January 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The London-Kent road is soon accessible by boat with Uber Thames Clippers

The London-Kent road is soon accessible by boat with Uber Thames Clippers

Karen Hines January 9, 2022 1 min read
LONDON (Roberta Chiatti) – The Gravesend Town Pier (the oldest remaining cast-iron pier in the world) in Kent has been sold to Uber Thames Clippers, which will use it to build its first out-of-town road.

This new river course has been in operation since 2017 with Thames Clippers operating occasional services between London and Gravesend. But it is now destined to become a regular service.

Watch the London ONE Radio Tour with Uber Thames Clippers

Gravesend Town Pier was purchased by Gravesham Township in 2000 in hopes of restoring it.

With a sidewalk sale comes the responsibility to take care of it. According to KentOnline, historical Gravesham has expressed concern that a private company will take care of the landmark appropriately.

However, Chancellor John Buren, Chairman of Gravesham Council, emphasized that the sale secured its “future in a way that would benefit the entire community for some time” and provide future generations with a way to enjoy the pavement.

Although there is no specific date for the opening of the new service, the pier sale is expected to close in the coming weeks.

See also  Draghi's New Plan to Reduce Tax Evasion and the Tax Gap: What It Is

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Historical hoax of “Facebook’s new rule” for your photos and privacy

January 9, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Labor investigation, reports of violations and harassment continue

January 9, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

There are no concessions if it is primarily non-residential

January 8, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

The Last Siege of Ratzinger – ilGiornale.it

January 9, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Explosion is bad weather and severe warnings about snow from the National Civil Defense L ILMETEO.it

January 9, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

The London-Kent road is soon accessible by boat with Uber Thames Clippers

January 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sanremo 2022, the muzzle between Amadeus and Chico Zalon infuriates the Telelombardia director: “a question of style”

January 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese