LONDON (Roberta Chiatti) – The Gravesend Town Pier (the oldest remaining cast-iron pier in the world) in Kent has been sold to Uber Thames Clippers, which will use it to build its first out-of-town road.
This new river course has been in operation since 2017 with Thames Clippers operating occasional services between London and Gravesend. But it is now destined to become a regular service.
Watch the London ONE Radio Tour with Uber Thames Clippers
Gravesend Town Pier was purchased by Gravesham Township in 2000 in hopes of restoring it.
With a sidewalk sale comes the responsibility to take care of it. According to KentOnline, historical Gravesham has expressed concern that a private company will take care of the landmark appropriately.
However, Chancellor John Buren, Chairman of Gravesham Council, emphasized that the sale secured its “future in a way that would benefit the entire community for some time” and provide future generations with a way to enjoy the pavement.
Although there is no specific date for the opening of the new service, the pier sale is expected to close in the coming weeks.
