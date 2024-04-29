If you still have those old 10 lira, you're in luck: here's what they're worth

The history of 10 lira coins is very long, actually starting in the period of the Kingdom of Italy. But since the proclamation of the Italian Republic, the 10-lire coins have undergone important transformations, starting with the variety of metal: between 1947 and 1950, the 10-lire coins appeared, which featured an olive branch on the obverse and the crest. Value, on the contrary, is made of copper; From 1951 until complete dismantling, the most famous and widespread 10-lire coins were minted, which has a plow on the obverse and two ears of wheat on the reverse with the value also indicated, while the material is Italma (an alloy of Italian metal). aluminum and magnesium).

Let's see them in detail

Olive tree coin denomination of 10 liras

It was 1946, and the State Mint had begun minting the first 10 lira coins using the olive tree, while on the reverse side, in addition to the face value, Pegasus, the famous winged horse from Greek mythology, was represented. On the first piece there was a 'Guide' indication, engraved at the bottom on the right side inside the front: this is a truly unique piece, highly sought after by collectors who will pay a fortune to add it to their collection. After that, coins intended for circulation began to be minted, obviously without the word “proof.”

The collectible value of these coins starts at €500 for those in FdC, while 10-lire Olivo coins in excellent condition approach €400 and, under fair conditions, a value of €200 can be reached.

There are also exceptional cases, such as the 10-lire Olivo coins minted in 1947, because there is a piece that represents a real rarity, that is, it has a grade of R3: this particular coin from 1947, in FdC could have a value greater than 4,500 Euros, in great condition for around €3,000 and in good condition for around €1,700.

10 lira currency notes

Starting in 1951, a new 10-lira coin came into play, known as the 10-lira ears, due to the representation of ears of corn on the obverse. These coins were designed as such from 1951 to 1956, and again from 1965 to 2001, although they were rare in circulation starting in 2000. In fact, the 10-lire Spighe coin is no longer minted in the 1980s, but there were many examples still in circulation, making them readily available. The design was the reason for replacing the previous one: as previously mentioned, ears appear on the face, a symbol of the work of the ordinary Italian associated with the cultivation of the land, while on the other side we find the plow, in this case also a clear reference to the main source of our nation's sustenance. This coin features a smooth outline.

As for the value, the first 10 Lire Spighe coins are worth around 25 euros, increasing significantly with those that show 1954 as the year of minting: their value in uncirculated brilliant form can exceed 90 euros, while their value is only 1 euro . Under normal circumstances.