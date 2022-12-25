The future after Elden Ring, what will the next FromSoftware game be like? Miyazaki spoke

It can’t be easy to plan your next move after a game like this Elden ringwhich brought together critics and audiences with rousing votes, winning prestigious awards and selling out More than 17 million copies.

In the context of an interview with the Japanese PlayStation Blog, referring to the runaway success of Elden Ring Hidetaka Miyazaki admitted that he still does not fully understand what happened: “To be honest, I haven’t really analyzed it yet. It’s true that sales have never been higher, but I’m still not quite sure what happened.”

For this reason too If you are asked to repeat the success of Elden episodewould not be able nor even happy to do so: “So if they told me to repeat it, I’d be in trouble. I don’t intend to change the way I’ve made games so far, so if you do a thorough analysis and try to achieve the same success after that time, This might be a bad idea, so I try not to think too much about it. Anyway, I am really grateful and consider myself lucky.”.

We don’t know exactly what FromSoftware’s next game will be like, but from Miyazaki-san’s words, it’s clear that It wouldn’t necessarily be like Elden’s ring. Japanese authors don’t feel obligated to go down the same road trying to replicate his success, so we can expect anything. “We don’t feel like we have become world famous developers, it’s because we want to create things that are unique to us at the beginning, and I would like to continue that way. A great environment that supports our goals”.

Although we’re already thinking ahead, the latest game from FromSoftware He still has a lot to say. After, after Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2022Miyazaki confirmed that he still has it Many plans of the Elden Ring.