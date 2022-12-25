Wins in Horizon Forbidden West – Multiplayer.it

As it is at the end of every year, Digital Foundry Summarize it and choose which, in his opinion, I am Games with the best graphics of 2022. Technology enthusiasts crowned Horizon Forbidden WestPS5 and PS4 exclusives made by Guerrilla Games.

In the extended video below, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman and Alex Battaglia talk about the most graphically impressive games of the past year. The list includes Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Need for Speed ​​Unbound, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and also Fortnite after switching to Unreal Engine 5 and implementing Lumen, Nanite, and other technologies from Unreal Engine 5.1. Two other PlayStation titles, Gran Turismo 7 and The Last of Us Part 1, stand out on the list.

At the lowest step of the platform we find Portal with RTX, the new version created by Nvidia that practically restores the look of the game thanks to the extensive use of Ray Tracing. For Digital Foundry, Callisto Protocol is a close second, despite optimization issues that arose at launch.

The winner, as we already mentioned at the beginning, is Horizon Forbidden West which has conquered tech enthusiasts thanks to its vibrant game world and flawless awareness of the dangerous machines that inhabit it. It’s the second year in a row that Digital Foundry has crowned a PlayStation game, and in fact in 2021 it’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s turn.

Interestingly, most of the games mentioned by Digital Foundry are games via genwhich is a sign that the current generation of consoles hasn’t meshed properly yet.