New confirmations of liquid water on Mars – space and astronomy

New evidence of liquid water emerges under the south pole of Mars First identified in 2018 From the Italian study published in the journal Science. Confirmation comes from new analyzes published in Nature Astronomy by a research group led by the University of Cambridge using an entirely different method than the one that was in place 4 years ago.

“On behalf of all my colleagues I can say that we are very pleased that an independent method confirms the plausibility of liquid water on Mars,” commented to ANSA Enrico Flamini, today at the University of Chieti-Pescara and in 2018 to the leaders of the historic discovery of liquid water on Mars that was made In collaboration with colleagues from the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf), Roma Tre University, Sapienza and Gabriele D’Annunzio (Pescara) and the National Research Council Foundation (Cnr). The discovery was based on data from the Marsis radar, aboard the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express satellite.

Independent confirmation of liquid water’s existence today comes from a laser altimeter installed aboard NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor satellite, which was able to measure variations in the height of the ice covering the south pole of Mars. These differences, noted by the authors of the research note, indicate the presence of large pockets of liquid water under the layers of ice, as indicated by the 2018 Italian study.

In recent years, more than one study has questioned the findings presented by Italian researchers. “The new study, in a completely different style, today arrives at the same conclusions – Flamini noted – and thus disavows the approximate studies by others, who have contested our work.”