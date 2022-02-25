The First Division League 2022/23 starts in August! Coppa Italia, the away goal rule has changed

Lega Serie A issued a statement at the end of the association between clubs held today in Milan, at the headquarters in Via Rosellini.

TuttoNapoli.net

© Photo by Antonello Samarco/Image Sport

there Italian Serie A He issued a statement at the conclusion of the inter-club association that was held today in Milan at the headquarters on Via Rossellini. This is the official note: “The clubs of Lega Serie A met today in the assembly at the headquarters in Via Rosellini, where representatives of all 20 clubs took part. Vice-President Luca Percassi initially informed those present about two important sporting decisions taken at the last League Council: the date of the start of the next sporting season, which will start On August 14, 2022, the cancellation of the double-goal rule away from home, according to what is already happening in European Cups, from the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia.

Then CEO Luigi Di Servo explained to the clubs the planning of the first division for the coming months, as the implementation and strengthening of the league’s presence in various international markets, with the opening of new and potentially contentious representative offices of a championship in the United States during the stoppage that coincides with the World Cup in Qatar.

In terms of adapting the statute to federal guidelines, companies continued the work that had been done in recent days by internal committees and set a unanimous line on all points under consideration, remaining as the only issue to be determined by collective rights. With this in mind, the clubs will support the work of Commissioner Ad Acta Terracciano in a constructive spirit in the coming days to make the necessary changes to the platform.

Curricula and nominations for the position of Serie A president have also been examined, and her election will be the subject of the next assembly already called on March 3. For the appointment, as foreseen in the present statute, a favorable vote of a simple majority of the voting associates will be required.”