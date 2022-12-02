Lecco conquers “Euromeet 2024” and becomes the capital of green and outdoor sports

Lecco will soon become the European capital for outdoor sports. Governorate – Through contacts with other institutions and events in the region – has in fact secured Euromeet 2024, the continental event dedicated to the implementation and sustainable development of outdoor sports. This is the first edition to be held in Italy after those in other countries of our continent.

The appointment is in Lecco branch of Lake Como For the three days of September 11, 12 and 13, 2024, as indicated today in Villa Locatelli by the Provincial Administration led by President Alessandra Hoffmann, together with the Lombardy Region, the Polytechnic and the University of Lecco. More than 400 people and organizers are expected to participate (in addition to tourists and enthusiasts) and 12 sports are scheduled so far, all of which are characterized by two main and essential aspects: respecting the environment and holding competitions in the open air, and rediscovering the natural beauty of the area. A real taste of what the 2026 Winter Olympics will be like, even if the Euromet will include amateur athletes.

President Hoffmann: “An international event that will promote the Lecco region”

“The official Enos organizers have just arrived and we are really happy to have these ‘toys’ of an international standard which are an opportunity for great promotion of Lecco and its county municipalities – confirms Alessandra Hoffman – We have reached this victory, which in any case marks the starting point of a more complex organizational process, thanks to the ability to communicate shown by many local realities. We worked together to create a powerful app and that work has been rewarded. Euromeet is an opportunity to interact, develop networks and exchange knowledge with conferences and workshops that, in addition to the participants, include representatives of sports federations, professional researchers in the sector, academic institutions and local equipment manufacturers.” Participants will be able to practice the following sports.

Kite surfing

Windsurfing

Ski

Paragliding

Rowing

Mountain biking

navigation

climbing

boat

Triathlon

beach volleyball

Ski

Previous editions of Euromeet were staged in France, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal, until the latest edition in September 2022 in Denmark. Participants will have to practice sports while respecting the environment, agreements will be created for the occasion in favor of public transport and sustainable mobility, more travel on trains and boats. Lecco and its county will also be able to showcase locally sourced food products, promote lakes and mountains and allow nature to experience a ‘slow’ perspective, without haste, between bike and walking paths. From all these elements was born the winning candidacy awarded by Enos, short for European Outdoor Sports Network. For the moment the municipalities in which the competitions will take place will be: Lecco, Sirone, Merate, Eupilio, Suello, Paderno D’Adda, Galbiate, Civate, Valmadrera, Abbadia Lariana and Dervio.

In addition to sport and sustainability, there is also space for inclusion and knowledge, thanks to the contribution of Politecnico di Milano, Lecco campus. “We know that sport is also a tool for health, prevention and treatment of certain diseases, as well as to give everyone the possibility to participate in certain activities and to start rehabilitation courses – recalls Manuela Grisci, Rector of the Regional Polo University of Lecco – we will take care of the scientific part related to sports because the format of the event also anticipates the arrival of experts and researchers from all over the world to Lecco. The less fun and more scientific part will be hosted on campus. For us, it is a great honor to introduce you to this world. We are very happy not only to have won the Euromeet 2024 nomination together, but also to know that the region has seen us as a component important with which you work.”

Antonio Rossi: “I told heaven come and you will fall in love with our places”

“We were able to establish ourselves by overcoming competition from Occitania, in the south of France, and from another candidate,” he explains Antonio Rossi, Undersecretary of the Lombardy Region – As soon as they told me about this opportunity, I jumped at it, thinking about the Lecco scenario and how to convince the competent commission at the European level to bring the event to our lands. More than 400 people will come from all over Europe. It is a way to promote our land with a slogan Sana man in Corpore SanoIn the morning the participants go to the Polytechnic and in the afternoon they compete in various sports activities. The president explained the project very well and when they asked me to intervene, I remembered that here I trained during my sports and Olympic career. Lecco and its surroundings have the possibility to practice all outdoor sports. To the “selectors” I said just come and you’ll fall in love with our places.

“I am very happy to see this collaboration, and the ability of the Lecco region to match their skills to achieve an important victory – stated Mauro Piazza, Regional advisor – Euromeet is an opportunity to break out of the Lecco complex of imperfection on the subject of tourism, the classic icing on the cake of the many initiatives that have been put in place to project us towards becoming the capital of the outdoors in the Italian panorama and even international. With this event and above all with the Olympic Games, we have taken the opportunity to work, as a region and beyond, also to upgrade the infrastructures and connections between the Lecco and Valtellina region. In accordance with the sporty and environmental theme, I think above all of the bike paths. This concession is a seal on Lecco’s value and on the territory’s commitment to promoting itself and tourism in the name of realism.”

The next stages of the process will see the light in about two years

What will now be the next steps in light of 2024? Alessandra Hoffman elaborated on it at the end of the press conference. In mid-December there will be the first meeting of the Board of Directors, which will be attended by: President of the European Outdoor Sports Network (Enos); Technical University of Munich and Chairman of the Enos Sustainability Group; German MTB Forum and participation in the Enos Communications Group; Leave No Trace Ireland and participate in the Enos Telecom Group and the municipality of Silkeborg Denmark – lead in Euro’meet 2022. Next March, the county of Lecco will host the entire Enos board for a preliminary operational examination.