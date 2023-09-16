The engineer stops the train after seeing the girl lying on the tracks in a tunnel in Maserata

Fear at the train station Maserata, where tragedy struck. A miracle 15 year old girl That it was lying on the rails Waiting for a regional train to pass. The engineer saw her and applied the brakes just in time. young man HarmlessShe was taken to the hospital.





A little girl lying on the rails in a Maserata

The episode took place on Friday morning 15 September 2023 in Maserata. According to reports Il Resto del CarlinoEverything happened around 8 am Railway station of the city.

According to the reconstruction, a 15-year-old girl was lying on the railing Inside a gallery It is located a few meters away from the station, waiting for the regional train. And it is He woke up practically unscathed After the convoy passed.

The tragedy happened almost a few meters away from the Maserata train station





What happened

The Mechanic On the train from Marseille, Cvitanova immediately noticed the body lying on top of the sleepers. He braked. It manages to stop the convoy within a few meters Reduced speed In view of the stop at the station.

But the train stopped only after that Passed by That little girl. Luckily, the 15-year-old was unharmed with just a few scratches: stretched on railsIt didn’t touch them, there was enough space between the ground and the convoy.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital

It clicked immediately Alarm118 health workers, railway police and police personnel rushed to the spot. Was 15 years old recovered and was taken by ambulance to the city hospital: she Admitted to psychiatry For checks, she joined her family.





under shocked The train engineer, a few moments of worst fear, then a sigh of relief. A few minutes later the train service resumed as usual.

The police started Investigations To clarify what happened. From appearing female, she was an excellent student and never had any particular problems.



