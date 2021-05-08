Microsoft will protect its European users from the US government

Microsoft has promised that the personal data of its corporate and public sector customers in the EU will be stored on European servers. In this way the US government is trying to prevent access to confidential information.

Microsoft “It will go beyond its current data storage obligations and allow data to be processed and stored in the EU,” he wrote. President of the Company Brad Smith on his blog.

“In other words, we do not need to transfer data outside the EU,” said the company’s head of legal affairs.

This measure will take effect at the end of 2022 and will apply to all Microsoft cloud services: Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.

The President of Microsoft will appeal to his company for any government or government user request for personal data, if there is a legal basis to do so.

In July 2020, the European Union terminated a data sharing agreement Privacy Shield (‘Privacy Shield’), which allowed companies to transfer business data between the EU and the United States.

At the time, the court found that the confidential data of European officials was not adequately protected from the intervention of US officials.

The deal sparked criticism following the revelations of a former NSA agent Edward Snowden, Announced in 2013 that US intelligence was monitoring European citizens and politicians.