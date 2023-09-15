Flight from US to Rome descends over 8,000 meters in 10 minutes: Panic on board

Special offer
Best offer
year
€79.99
€19
For 1 year
Choose now
Monthly
€6.99
€1 per month
For 6 months
Choose now
Special offer
Special offer
Monthly
€6.99
€1 per month
For 6 months
Choose now
– or –
Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google
Special offer
Read the article and the whole website ilmessaggero.it
1 year for €9.99
€89.99
Or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate anytime.
- Unlimited access to articles on the site and app
- 7.30 am Good Morning Newsletter
- Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
- Our signature podcasts
- Insights and live notifications
A Airplane Unity Fiumicino Returned to Newark Airport (New York) due to cabin pressurization problem after descent from altitude «Over eight thousand meters in ten minutes». Flight 510 took off at 8.37 pm on Wednesday with 270 passengers and 14 crew members on board. A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing 777 returned to Newark shortly after midnight. The passengers then took another flight to Fiumicino. The jet was at 11 thousand meters, so when the pilots almost reached the cruising altitude, the pilots decided to descend due to a problem with the pressurization system, at that altitude, the passengers and attendants could not breathe. With the help of auxiliary masks. However, below 4 thousand meters, you can breathe even without using systems that mix oxygen and atmospheric air.
The plane loses altitude, what happened
After an unusual loss of altitude for the passengers, the aircraft made two rounds at a constant altitude of about 3,000 meters over Nova Scotia, Canada.
The airline said «Potential pressure loss in the cabin» And that, in any case, «The plane landed safely».
Pilot dies at 12,000 meters above sea level: Latham flight from Miami to Santiago with 300 passengers diverted to Panama overnight
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency responsible for regulating aviation in the United States, confirmed that the plane had a “pressurization problem” that forced it to divert. United Airlines said the passengers were transferred to Italy on another flight.
It’s not the first time US airlines have had problems: a controversy has erupted in the US in recent weeks as US airlines accuse the FAA of understaffing. This caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations throughout the summer.
Read the full article
On Il Messaggero
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
The late summer rush is coming. Illegal workers and bad music. Fines on restaurants and chiringuitos
Is Biden America’s Oldest President? No, the record belongs to Madison-Corriere.it
Confirmed by DNA – Corriere.it