Tens of thousands of people without electricity and transportation in chaos – photos and videos

at most 59,000 homes and businesses They run out of electricity Para Storm has arrived atireland, Bring heavy rain and violent winds. It snows in the northwest of the country. The national weather service, Met Éireann, said the storm, which is also affecting the UK, could be life-threatening.

I mentioned a gust of wind 157 km/h At Fastnet Lighthouse, on the coast of Cork, Ireland. Power outages have been reported in Counties Cork, Kerry, Dublin and Limerick, and citizens of three counties on the West Coast are advised to stay indoors. The flood In Cork and Kerry, they made many roads impassable due to water or fallen trees. The storm also coincided with high tide in Cork City, with floodwaters flowing through the South Mall from wharves along the Lee River on Morrison Island.

At least 23 properties have been inundated in Bantry, County Cork. Kerry County Council says some roads in Kenmare along the N71 are impassable due to flooding. Flooding has also been reported in Limerick and Galway.

A rare red weather alert has been issued in counties Cork, Kerry and Clare and orange alerts have been issued in Limerick, Waterford, Galway, May, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. Schools in 12 counties, which are subject to red and orange alerts, have been advised to close, while Aer Lingus has canceled all flights in and out of Cork with some services disrupted in Dublin. At Dublin Airport, a 9:00 am flight to Newark and Air France service to Paris have been cancelled. A Delta flight from New York to Dublin was forced to divert to Amsterdam after failing to land twice due to strong winds. A DAA spokesperson said there’s almost a gust of wind right now 90 km/h At Dublin Airport. At Shannon Airport, Aer Lingus services to and from Heathrow Airport scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled.

Bus Éireann announced that school transportation services have also been canceled in counties covered by the red and orange alerts, while all services in Cork, Kerry and Clare have been temporarily suspended.

in a United kingdomThe Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for the south coast of England. The Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, said yellow snow warnings were in place in northern England and Scotland, with blizzards and snowfall up to 20cms, causing treacherous conditions on roads at higher altitudes.

The storm will bring gusts of wind 130 km / h, Planned on the western coasts of England and Wales. “This means that we will have particularly high waves, so there is a potential danger to life in these areas.”said Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist with the Met Office. On the other hand, in remote areas of the country, winds of up to 80 km / h are expected “This could cause travel disruptions, potential road closures and train and ferry delays.”Shuttleworth added, also noting the potential damage to the buildings.

The storms and the impact of Storm Barra will be “One step down“Compared to Storm Arwen, which led to widespread power outages on November 26. Overnight snow is expected in parts of the UK and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for potentially hazardous driving conditions in western Scotland and northwest England.

