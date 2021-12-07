This is the cool jacket that will drive everyone crazy in Winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now

When it comes to revamping your wardrobe, rushing isn’t good advice. Especially if we’re talking about cold-season clothing: this is the cool jacket that will drive everyone crazy in Winter 2022, but let’s make no mistake buying it now!

A very stylish and practical jacket that is back in fashion

Fashionable outerwear can instantly update your winter wardrobe. For the 2021/2022 season, a safe buy is a teddy coat. You don’t even have to spend a fortune to get it: Here are 5 models under 50 euros that satisfy all tastes and budgets.

The problem with the doll is that it is a passing trend. In addition, this model does not satisfy everyone’s taste, and what’s more, it is not waterproof. So what is the alternative?

For those who want more practical and versatile clothing with a timeless charm, it is best to focus on another cool trend for winter 2022. Let’s talk about Quilted or quilted jacket.

There are certainly those who would consider giving it away or giving it to themselves at Christmas. But it would be wrong: that’s why.

This adorable jacket is going to drive everyone crazy in Winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now

The quilted jacket’s charm lies in its timeless elegance. In fact, this model came to prominence in the fall/winter of 2021/2022, but it has already been around for years.

The jacket looks good on both women and men, and also goes well with a good look and a sporty casual style. In short, those who buy a padded jacket now will be able to use it for life. But where do you buy it?

a lot of chains fast fashion Quilted jacket models are offered at very low prices. However, the danger is that the quality is low. Since this garment is timeless, it is definitely worth investing in a more expensive but well made and durable jacket.

Instead of buying it before Christmas, it’s better to wait for the winter sale. These flights will depart between January 5 and 6 in most regions. In short, with a little patience, you can avoid overspending and have a jacket to wear for life.

But be careful: the important thing is to choose the right colors. Without passing shades, focus better on classic colors: black, blue, cream. or choose An alternate color to black empties out of the population in fall/winter 2021/2022, but won’t tarnish in ten years..