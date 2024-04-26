Air conditioner, with this trick you can cool your car instantly and save a fortune: it's a big turning point

Summer is coming: discover the trick to optimize your air conditioner usage and not waste your money.

Despite the sharp drop in temperatures that Italy has faced over the past few weeks, there is very little left now: summer is actually arriving in our country as well. Temperatures are actually about to rise dramatically and according to experts, What's coming will be one of the hottest in recent years.

This is certainly not good news for millions of Italian motorists. In fact, high temperatures bring an irreversible problem, especially for those who are accustomed to leaving their cars outside. In fact, who among us has not found the machine turned into a real oven, as it stays for a long time under the scorching sun on the hottest days of summer?

To address these problems, motorists have at their disposal Different ways to cool your car. The first, and undoubtedly the cheapest and most economical, is to roll up the windows. Otherwise, you can do it using an air conditioner, but you need to be careful to use it properly to avoid wastage. Did you know this trick?

The trick to using air conditioning without consuming too much

To consume less energy using air conditioning, The trick is very simple. In fact, all you need is a wet cloth, which you will have to place on the fan to cool your car in a few moments without significantly increasing the car's consumption. In fact, the colder it is, the more fuel your air conditioner will consume and the more costs you will have to incur.

It doesn't take much, so: A piece of cloth and a water bottleAlways keep it in your car so you can use this trick at any time.

Other tips to keep in mind

The wet cloth trick is not the only trick we reveal to you today that concerns your air conditioner. In fact, experts always recommend it Protect your dashboardAnd perhaps use an umbrella or park in the shade when possible. This way you can also avoid a side issue, which is a problem Heated steering wheel.

You should then pay special attention to maintenance: When you notice that your air conditioner is not working as it should, you should always have it checked by a mechanic. This way you can avoid major breakdowns and having to incur greater expenses than ever before.