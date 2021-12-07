Elisha, Biden EU Summit, Supporting Ukrainian Sovereignty – Ultima Ora

December 7, 2021

Samson Paul December 7, 2021

(ANSA) – PARIS, Dec. 7 – US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Britain tonight expressed their “determination” to ensure that Ukraine’s sovereignty was “respected”, in light of “the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.” This came in a press release issued by the French presidency. During the virtual summit, which was attended by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the heads of government also affirmed their “commitment to work to maintain peace and security in Europe”.

The Elysee added that the summit participants stressed the need for Russia to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine within the framework of the so-called “Normandy” group, sponsored by France and Germany.

Summit consultations between the United States and Europe took place on the eve of a video summit scheduled today between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the United States warned Moscow of its readiness to respond in the event of aggression against Ukraine.

(Ansa).

