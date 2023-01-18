January 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

German police detained him and then released him

Samson Paul January 18, 2023 2 min read

German police arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg after the protests in Luzerath ended

Posted on:



Freelance journalist

Graduated in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices in Palermo and then moved to Milan to work for all news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But sport is always there in collaboration with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.





Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist who made herself known to the entire world in recent years due to her protests against governments for raising awareness of climate change, once again ended up in trouble. After being arrested two days ago, the environmental activist She was arrested again by the German police After protests in the mine Lutzerat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

$1 million for the nanny, and none for ex-husband Donald

January 17, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Assault on Planalto, Bolsonaro breaks the silence: “The invasion of buildings in Brasília was something incredible”

January 17, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

Weather report. In Siberia severe frosts continue, and peaks still reach -62°C. As cold as India, Pakistan and Afghanistan «3B Meteo

January 17, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

How much salmon can you eat each day? Expert’s answer

January 18, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

NBA, Warriors champion again in the White House, nearly 7 years since the last time

January 18, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Raiden’s voice actor confirms announcements, news coming soon – Multiplayer.it

January 18, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

German police detained him and then released him

January 18, 2023 Samson Paul