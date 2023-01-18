German police detained him and then released him

Graduated in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices in Palermo and then moved to Milan to work for all news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But sport is always there in collaboration with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.















30













Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist who made herself known to the entire world in recent years due to her protests against governments for raising awareness of climate change, once again ended up in trouble. After being arrested two days ago, the environmental activist She was arrested again by the German police After protests in the mine Lutzerat.

Greta Thunberg stops at Lützerath

Only 48 hours have passed since then The previous arrest of Greta ThunbergBut the activist has done it again. Present in Germany to protest the demolition of the coal village of Lützerath to make way for the coal mine Garzweiler 2, the 20-year-old was again arrested by the police along with a group of activists.

The police confirmed, according to reports from the ZDF, that Thunberg and others were removed from the mine site and then arrested. The German News Agency (DPA) photographer indicated that Thunberg was taken by three police officers and then arrested. is subject to inspection.

Image source: Ansa

He was detained and then released

The climate activists who also demonstrated today near the village of Lützerath in Germany were “Detained and identified“But no arrests have been made,” said a spokesman for the Aachen police department, which handled the eviction.

Greta Thunberg and the other activists who accompanied her were arrested, identified and subject to scrutiny. Then they were All releaseA spokesman for the Aachen police said, No arrests have been made.

Demonstrations in Lützerath

The protests have been going on for days Lutzerat, a village to be demolished to expand a coal mine. After the first protests, Greta Thunberg also joined the group for a few hours and within two days she twice ended up in the notebook of the German armed forces who took her personal data threatening arrest.

The Swedish climate activist, aware of the dangers but not afraid of the German police’s constant intrusions, addressed the approximately 6,000 protesters marching towards Luzerat, calling the mine’s expansion “a betrayal of present and future generations”. For Thunberg, Germany is in fact “one of the world’s biggest polluters and must be held responsible”.



<br />

