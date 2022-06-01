Summer Game Fest 2022, Revealed & Announcements from 30+ Publishers & Developers – Nerd4.life

summer fest game will include reveal World Cup and advertisements From above 30 publishers and developersThe show will take place on June 9 from 20.00 Italian time and last two hours.
A few days ahead of the 2022 Summer Games calendar, presenter Jeff Kelly said he was pleased with how work was progressing: “It’s the show’s third year and I’m thrilled to be able to bring the community together to celebrate everything we love about the show and video games.”
The Summer Games Festival will feature the following partners:
- 2K games
- Activision
- atleast
- Bandai Namco
- Blooper . team
- Capcom
- coffee spot
- deep silver
- Devolver Digital
- digital endings
- DotEmu
- electronic arts
- Epic Games
- Focus on entertainment
- Giant Frost Studios
- humble games
- infinite level
- My voice
- miHoYo
- Netflix
- Play Station
- raw rage
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- saw
- Skybound Games
- Square Enix
- steam
- MDHR . Study
- Tribeca Festival
- Warner Bros games
- X-Box
- …and others will be announced in the coming days
Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will also be broadcast shortly after the Summer Games Festival to introduce exciting new indie games. Among these are new projects by Ostow, Michael Fry, Rafael Munoz, Gummi Cat and many more.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
June update reveals secret goals – Nerd4.life
Fable resized due to problems with the ForzaTech engine, version is still out, due to rumor – Nerd4.life
Sony OLED A90K TV from 42 and 48 inches also in Italy, features and prices – Nerd4.life