June 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Summer Game Fest 2022, Revealed & Announcements from 30+ Publishers & Developers - Nerd4.life

Summer Game Fest 2022, Revealed & Announcements from 30+ Publishers & Developers – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 1, 2022 1 min read

summer fest game will include reveal World Cup and advertisements From above 30 publishers and developersThe show will take place on June 9 from 20.00 Italian time and last two hours.

A few days ahead of the 2022 Summer Games calendar, presenter Jeff Kelly said he was pleased with how work was progressing: “It’s the show’s third year and I’m thrilled to be able to bring the community together to celebrate everything we love about the show and video games.”

The Summer Games Festival will feature the following partners:

  • 2K games
  • Activision
  • atleast
  • Bandai Namco
  • Blooper . team
  • Capcom
  • coffee spot
  • deep silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • digital endings
  • DotEmu
  • electronic arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus on entertainment
  • Giant Frost Studios
  • humble games
  • infinite level
  • My voice
  • miHoYo
  • Netflix
  • Play Station
  • raw rage
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • saw
  • Skybound Games
  • Square Enix
  • steam
  • MDHR . Study
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Warner Bros games
  • X-Box
  • …and others will be announced in the coming days

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will also be broadcast shortly after the Summer Games Festival to introduce exciting new indie games. Among these are new projects by Ostow, Michael Fry, Rafael Munoz, Gummi Cat and many more.

See also  Trial version could start soon, update soon - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

June update reveals secret goals – Nerd4.life

June 1, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Fable resized due to problems with the ForzaTech engine, version is still out, due to rumor – Nerd4.life

May 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Sony OLED A90K TV from 42 and 48 inches also in Italy, features and prices – Nerd4.life

May 31, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

March 2 parade in Rome: column and tricolor arrows

June 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The video on the highway is impressive

June 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

A magic shop sells “corpse water” after the body was found in a barrel at the bottom of the lake

June 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The conjunction of Mars and Jupiter, when and how to see them – Chronicle

June 1, 2022 Karen Hines