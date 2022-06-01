Summer Game Fest 2022, Revealed & Announcements from 30+ Publishers & Developers – Nerd4.life

summer fest game will include reveal World Cup and advertisements From above 30 publishers and developersThe show will take place on June 9 from 20.00 Italian time and last two hours.

A few days ahead of the 2022 Summer Games calendar, presenter Jeff Kelly said he was pleased with how work was progressing: “It’s the show’s third year and I’m thrilled to be able to bring the community together to celebrate everything we love about the show and video games.”

The Summer Games Festival will feature the following partners:

2K games

Activision

atleast

Bandai Namco

Blooper . team

Capcom

coffee spot

deep silver

Devolver Digital

digital endings

DotEmu

electronic arts

Epic Games

Focus on entertainment

Giant Frost Studios

humble games

infinite level

My voice

miHoYo

Netflix

Play Station

raw rage

Samsung Gaming Hub

saw

Skybound Games

Square Enix

steam

MDHR . Study

Tribeca Festival

Warner Bros games

X-Box

…and others will be announced in the coming days

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will also be broadcast shortly after the Summer Games Festival to introduce exciting new indie games. Among these are new projects by Ostow, Michael Fry, Rafael Munoz, Gummi Cat and many more.