New version with haptic feedback coming? So suggests Xbox Design Lab – Nerd4.life

Microsoft may soon announce a file new copy FromXbox controller, possibly with tactile feedback. Nothing has been officially reported yet, but a very frank suggestion came out about it Xbox Design Lab.

In fact, the XDL site is closed and currently showing a teaser image that we can read: “Please wait and see what we’re working on”. Below is a promise that the site will be back online soon. The rest of the image consists of a console with weird paths on it.



What will the Xbox Design Lab announce?

The most adopted hypothesis is that during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12, a new console may be shown, possibly with haptic feedback, according to a loud fan request, in order to bridge the technology gap with the PS5 DualSense.

In the past, the possibility arose that Microsoft was working on a new version of the Xbox console. In fact, Microsoft executives themselves have repeatedly stated that the evolution of the console will not stop. So whether it’s short or we need to wait for something longer, it’s only a matter of time before a new Xbox console of some kind comes out.