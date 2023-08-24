Friends, it’s over between Raimundo Todaro and Francesca Toca: confirmation arrives

the story between Frances Touch And Raymond Todaro Looks like he’s reached the end of the line. Let’s get to know what happened between the two heroes friends.

Todaro and Francesca Toca: Is it over?

The couple, who have captured the attention of many because of their undeniable chemistry, are facing a crisis. Recently, Deianira Marzano, a well-known gossip lover, shared a report that the two dancers had indeed broken up.

An anonymous source revealed to Marzano that the two returned separately from Sardinia. “I agree, they broke up. They are back separated from Sardinia. He silenced her voice, and fled to Sicilysaid the source.

Testimony about the conflict in Sardinia

Another disturbing discovery came from a source who reported on an alleged fight between the pair. The two are having dinner Sardinia With some friends at Il Restaurant Farm in Villasimius-You will participate in animated discussion. According to an eyewitness, at the end of the evening. Frances Touch She could be seen walking alone in the middle of the road, in the dark.

These details, coupled with the fact that Touka and Todaro have neither confirmed nor denied the story, has only fueled rumors about their alleged breakup.

Alarming signals from social media

Another sign that indicates the relationship between the two protagonists friends Perhaps it is no longer as strong as it once was from social media. Although until a month ago, the two exchanged passionate messages and hearts in the comments on their Instagram posts, in recent days, such displays of affection have been completely absent.

The absence of any affectionate gesture, coupled with complete silence on the part of both, raises legitimate suspicions about the current state of their relationship.

Strange coincidence: Toca and Valentin Dumitru, what’s going on?

Another detail that caught attention was the strange coincidence between Francesca Toca and Valentin Dumitrua former student at friends. They both shared the same song on their Instagram stories within hours of each other.

This detail especially baffled fans as Dumitru was the one to go with it touches She was in a relationship after her previous breakup with Todaro. It’s unclear if the song’s sharing was just a fluke, or if there is more to it.