May 4, 2024

David di Donatello Interior Designers and Fashion Designers Awards 2024 ends in controversy: what happened?

May 4, 2024

evening Awards ceremony Follower David di Donatello 2024 It was over, and it brought a trail with it Controversy. When handing out the figurine to a class Scenography And the gods Fashion designersThe winners were honored by a staircase, with one statuette of two people.




David di Donatello 2024 For interior and fashion designers

It took place yesterday evening – Friday, May 3, 2024 – at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Delivery by David di Donatello 2024now in its 69th edition.

The concert will be broadcast on Rai 2 Conducted by Carlo Conti and Alessia Marcozziand during the evening there was no shortage of low-key TV moments, such as the host’s interview with film critic Vincenzo Mollica.

Awarding of the 2024 David Di Donatello Prize for Best Fashion with winner Sergio Ballo debating the organization of the Workers’ Awards Ceremony




However, the biggest controversy arose next Awards for best scenography and best costumesWhich was not done from the stage, as is the case for other categories, but from the stairs of the studio.

Awards ceremony from the stairs

And if the scenography awards ceremony, with the statuette won by Andrea Castorina and Valeria Veseli for the film “Kidnapped”, the same cannot be said about the delivery of the statuette to the costume department, whose triumphant professionals are Sergio Ballo and Daria Calvelli are in “Kidnapped” again.

See also  Rocio Munoz Morales is fond of a (magical) place in Italy: it is seen for the upcoming holidays

As soon as he took the statuette, Sergio Ballo turned the microphone towards his colleague, looking angry, and began speaking: “We will pass a Solemn judgment on this statuette, and we will cut it in two. Cheap girl, there are two of us, you could have given us two“.




Immediately after placing the David he had just won on the stairs, Ballou resumed his speech in no uncertain terms: “Because they put us on the stairs like Wanda Osiris, when we would rather share the room with colleagues from this job.” […] Unfortunately, that’s where our work comes from, fashion designers and interior designersI’m very angry this evening “It’s seen as the work of window dressers and maids, which shouldn’t happen.”

Disagreements

Sergio Ballo’s speech began polemically, with him throwing his jacket on the floor after getting up the stairs to attend an awards ceremony, but then ended with a dedication to his fashion designer friend Stefania, who “a few days before he died wanted to give me my grandfather’s story, which… He died in Auschwitz on May 30, 1944“.

Ballou then found inspiration by reconnecting with Marco Bellocchio’s film, to talk about “this very sad period for all of us, there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism, because now Europe has become Zionist, and they are taking it without knowing that Zionism is very complicated.” […] Europe is still anti-Semitic, and this is terrible“.

See also  The boys' choice for the movie "Tales of the Sea".




Despite the final message, what stood out most was the initial controversy, to which host Carlo Conte then responded, explaining the choice: “After bringing certain categories to the Cinecittà venues.” Sounds like an asset to us To show the general public the work of people behind the scenes.”






Image source: ANSA

