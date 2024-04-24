Gianni Morandi, the mystery of the photo circulating on social media of her wearing an eye patch. “I had a fight,” he jokes, but in fact he underwent surgery

toFederica Banderalli

A vague post angers the singer's followers. Cremonini writes in Polish: “Sa fet Gianni?

New job to Gianni Morandi Concerns fans: The artist shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in an extreme close-up, with an eyepatch and the words “I had a fight…”. The post comes after the singer went to hospital to visit the midfielder Poland Louis Ferguson He underwent surgery for a cruciate fracture and also went on stage in Bologna to sing a duet with Annalisa.

In fact, it later emerged that the singer underwent minor eye surgery: this is not her first health problem Gianni Morandi In March 2021, he suffered from an ailment in his right hand, for which he was treated for a long period in the hospital’s burn center Cesena buffalo. Even in this case, share, step by step, the moments of care and healing of the hand.









































































































He also intervenes at the bottom of the post Cesare Cremonini Who writes in Polish: “Sa fet Gianni?” (“What are you doing, Gianni?”) But at the moment there is no response.