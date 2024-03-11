Starting grid for the 2023 Formula 1 US GP in Austin

Charles Leclerc takes pole position at the 2023 Formula 1 American Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday in Austin: today's results and times. Ferrari driver work magic. Lando Norris will be in the front row with him. In the second row are Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen will start from sixth position. It will be postponed for free on TV8 tomorrow at 10pm. Retrieve all today's qualifications on Fanpage.it.
Starting grid for the Austin GP
Front row: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren)
Second row: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Third place: George Russell (Mercedes), Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Row 4: Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Fifth row: Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Sixth row: Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Tauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
Seventh place: Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas).
Row 8: Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
Ninth place: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Alexander Albon (Williams)
Round 10ª: Stroll (Aston Martin), Logan Sargeant (Williams)
What time is the time to watch the postponed Austin GP qualifying on TV8
Austin GP qualifying will soon be available to watch on TV8, which will broadcast it starting at 0.20am. But it will also be visible in a repeat on Saturday, October 21 from 10:20 p.m.
Pole No. 21 Leclerc
Leclerc is first in Austin
First place for Leclerc!!! Ferrari driver wins pole by improving his lap. It was a fantastic time which Verstappen beat by 5 thousandths. But the Dutchman's time was then canceled due to track limits.
Hamilton beats Verstappen but not Leclerc
Lewis put in an exciting lap, but eventually lost his advantage and Leclerc remained in front by 56 thousandths.
Leclerc leads Verstappen in Q3
Leclerc is flying and now he is really dreaming of pole position, Verstappen is close behind. Sainz is in third place.
The third section begins, and now we are competing for first place
In the next ten minutes there will be a fight for first place and it is expected to be very exciting.
Both drivers were disqualified in Q2
- Tsunoda
- Chu
- potash
- Magnussen
- Ricardo
Leclerc was fastest in Q2, then Max and Lewis
Leclerc with a fantastic 1.35.004 puts Verstappen and Hamilton behind him and finishes Q2 in the lead. Sainz IV. Then Ocon, Norris, Gasly, Piastri, Russell and Perez.
Alps fly and split Q2s
Ocon is third, Gasly is fourth. It flies over the Alps and endangers a large number of cars. At the moment, Sainz is outside the top ten.
Verstappen precedes Piastri and Russell in Q2
Everyone is on track and everyone has time. Verstappen leads by 85k, ahead of Piastri, then Mercedes and Leclerc.
Off to Q2 in Austin
The second quarter of the United States Grand Prix begins. In Q1 Sainz fourth, Leclerc ninth.
Hamilton and Norris are faster than Verstappen
The two English riders managed to get behind the world champion. Hamilton is on the ball 19,000 ahead of Norris. Leclerc and Sainz both made the cut with ease.
Alonso is out! Aston Martin disaster
Fernando Alonso finished 17th and exited Q1. Lance Stroll was also eliminated. Exciting result. Because the Spaniard was always in the top ten in qualifying throughout the tournament. Albon, Sargeant and Hulkenberg were also ruled out
Sainz 1°, Leclerc 2°: Ferrari flies
Sainz precedes Leclerc. Ferrari flies to Austin. My Verstappen is one-handed.
Leader Verstappen, Pouille Leclerc and Russell
Max puts himself ahead of everyone, as he outperforms Leclerc by 152 thousandths, and Russell ranks third, then Norris, Perez and Hamilton.
Leclerc is ahead of Norris and Piastri
Charles starts well, sets a very good time and is ahead of both McLarens. Perez is on the right track now.
The first quarter of the playoffs begins in Austin
Green light. We have to go back. Qualifying for the US Grand Prix begins.
Where the qualifiers are broadcast today
Qualifying for the US Grand Prix will begin in fifteen minutes, and will therefore start at 11pm Italian time. The battle for first place will continue for an hour, and for Sky subscribers, can also be watched live on SkyGo. For those who have signed up for the Sports Pass, there is the possibility of seeing them on the NOW platform. Furthermore, it will be possible to watch Formula 1 qualifying in Austin via live stream for free but has since been postponed. TV8 will broadcast it on its website After midnight today, at 00:30 (Italian time).
Formula 1 on TV8, how to watch postponed US Grand Prix qualifying
Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, which begins in forty-five minutes, will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky. Yes, it can be clearly monitored, but only on a deferred basis. Formula 1 qualifying at the Austin Circuit will in fact be broadcast on TV8 shortly after midnight today, starting at 00.30: this is the Italian time when Q1, Q2 and Q3 of the Qatar Grand Prix can be watched for free on digital terrestrial TV. Channel 8 E Broadcast on the TV8 website.
Driver standings in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship ahead of the USA Grand Prix
- M.Verstappen* (Red Bull) 433 points
- s. Perez (Red Bull) 224
- L Hamilton (Mercedes) 194
- F Alonso (Aston Martin) 183
- Jim Sainz (Ferrari) 153
- Leclerc (Ferrari) 145
- L Norris (McLaren) 136
- J Russell (Mercedes) 132
- O. Piastri (McLaren) 83
- L Stroll (Aston Martin) 47
- B. Gasly (Alpine) 46
- E. Ocon (Alpine) 44
- a. Albon (Williams) 23
- In Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 10
- n. Hulkenberg (Haas) 9
- Ji Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 6
- Y. Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 3
- K. Magnussen (Haas) 3
- Lawson (Alpha Tauri) 2
- N. de Vries (Alpha Tauri) 0
- L Sargeant (Williams) 0
*Already a world champion athlete
Leclerc's green helmet in Austin was inspired by Gianni Morandi
He did not change his helmet to celebrate his 100th week as a Ferrari driver, but rather in honor of the American Charles Leclerc, who chose the green color and did so inspired by a song by Gianni Morandi, as he himself said.
F1 qualifying live today from 11pm: you can watch it on TV and live stream
Qualifying for the 2023 Formula 1 United States GP starting today at 11pm (Italian time) will be broadcast live on TV and live exclusively on Sky: Austin qualifying will actually be broadcast on the Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport F1 channels. (201 and 207 of the Satellite Decoder) with commentary by Carlo Vanzini and technical commentary by Marc Jenny and Matteo Poppi. Those with one of these season tickets will also be able to watch today's qualifiers live on Sky Go and NOW.
FP1 results and drivers' times in free practice
Verstappen was fastest in the first practice session of the Austin GP, but the gap is very small with Leclerc and Hamilton, who appear to be on the ball. Fourth place for Perez. Eighth: Carlos Sainz.
Fp1 rating
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Perez
- Magnussen
- Russell
- Albon
- Sainz
Leclerc is in second place behind Verstappen
All in red rubber. Times have been reduced and rankings distorted. Leclerc outperforms Perez and trails Verstappen by 156 thousandths.
Norris beats Hamilton and then Supermax
The English duelist is currently on pole position in the United States Grand Prix. Norris puts himself ahead of Hamilton by a full tenth. Verstappen is third.
Alonso returns to the track, and Aston Martin sits last in the standings
Verdona is a challenge. The Spaniard is 19th, while Stroll is 20th and therefore last in FP1.
Ferrari performed well in FP1, while Leclerc finished sixth
Leclerc is sixth, and Sainz is thirteenth. The two Ferraris are halfway across the Ford.
Hamilton is in the lead, then Verstappen and Norris
With the same tires, Lewis is ahead of everyone, followed by Verstappen and Norris. Ferraris is in the top ten.
