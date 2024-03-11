Starting grid for the 2023 Formula 1 US GP in Austin

Charles Leclerc takes pole position at the 2023 Formula 1 American Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday in Austin: today's results and times. Ferrari driver work magic. Lando Norris will be in the front row with him. In the second row are Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen will start from sixth position. It will be postponed for free on TV8 tomorrow at 10pm. Retrieve all today's qualifications on Fanpage.it.

Starting grid for the Austin GP

Front row: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren)

Second row: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Third place: George Russell (Mercedes), Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Row 4: Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Fifth row: Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Sixth row: Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Tauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

Seventh place: Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Row 8: Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Ninth place: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Alexander Albon (Williams)

Round 10ª: Stroll (Aston Martin), Logan Sargeant (Williams)