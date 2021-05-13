International Tennis: Djokovic in the quarter-finals, from Brettini. Sonego at 7 pm

Today is “Big Thursday” at Foro Italico, with all 16 rounds of men’s singles. In the center of 10 Djokovic-Davidovich Fukina and not earlier than 14 hours Nadal Shapovalov. In Grand Stand Arena at 10 Opelka-Karatsev, not before 12 Berrettini-Tsitsipas and not before 19 Thiem-Sonego. In Auger-Elyasim’s third Petrangeley match against Delbonis, then Zverev-Nishikori and Rublev-Bautista Agut.

Precedents

Novak Djokovic (No. 1, Serbia) vs Alejandro Davidovic Fukina (No. 48, Qualifier, Spain): First challenge. Matteo Perrettini (No. 9, Italy) vs Stefanos Tsetsipas (No. 5, Greece): Two precedents won by the Greeks. In the second round of US Open Qualifiers 2017 (6-7 7-6 7-6) and in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open (6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6). They were also supposed to play against them in the second round of the Australian Open this year, but the Blue was forced to waive before entering the stadium. Dominic Team (No. 4, Ostra) vs Lorenzo Sonigo (No. 33, Italy): Only one precedent in favor of the Austrian. They met in the semifinals in Kitzbühel in 2019 (6-3 7-6). Andrei Rublev (No. 7, Russia) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain No. 11): Six precedents with three wins each. The first two matches were won by the Spaniard (6-2, 6-3 in Valencia in 2015 and 6-3, 6-4 in Shanghai in 2018), then he won two matches for the Russian (3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in Davis), the 2019 and 6- Cup. 2, 7-5 in Hamburg 2020), and finally Bautista Agut’s victory in Doha 2021 (6-3 6-3) and Rublev’s success in Monte Carlo 2021 (7-6 5-7 6-3) Felix Auger Aliassim (No. 21, Canada) vs Federico Delbonis (No. 64, Qualifier, Argentina): First Challenge. Aslan Karatsev (No. 27, Russia) vs Riley Opleka (No. 47, USA): First Challenge. Alexander Zverev (No. 6, Germany) vs Ki Nishikori (No. 45, Japan): Match 5, three wins for Zverev. The German defeated the Japanese in Washington in 2017 (6-3 6-4), in 2018 (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) and in Madrid 2021 (6-3, 6-2). Instead, Nishikori won Monte Carlo in 2018 (3-6 6-3 6-4). Rafael Nadal (No. 2, Spain) vs Denis Shapovalov (No. 13, Canada): Fourth challenge with two to one wins the Spaniard. Shapovalov won the first match at the 2017 Canadian Open (3-6 6-4 7-6), and Rafa won in Rome 2018 (6-4 6-1) and the Davis Cup in 2019 (6-3 7-6).