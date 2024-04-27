The aerodynamics wizard wants to leave Milton Keynes

Thursday 25 April Adrian Newey He pulled the trigger, expressing his desire to leave Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team confirmed through an official note that the designer has a contract with the Anglo-Austrian team until the end of 2025, and that he is not aware of Newey’s negotiations with other teams.

As reported by the news agency Palestinian Authority Imminently – Monday at the latest – A meeting between Adrian Newey and Red Bull leaders To determine the details of his exit, a meeting in which the aerodynamics wizard will try to obtain a “discount” on the gardening leave that he will have to respect before joining his new team, with Ferrari, which is in first place, welcoming the British genius, as he pointed out. FormulaPassion.it.

the the reasons That prompted Newey to express his desire to leave Red Bull is many. On the one hand, the prospect of going down to the RB17 Hypercar project was not enough for Newey, who did not even like what emerged about Christian Horner's condescending behavior towards an employee. As reported The-Race.comThe employee in question worked as an assistant to both Horner and Newey, so the exit from Red Bull could essentially be a personal matter related to the deteriorating relations between Horner and Newey.