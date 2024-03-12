This is a sport that has become very popular in the United States: it's a bit like being a kid again

A new regime, having arrived from France, is driving Americans crazy, always ready for innovations and finding new ways to be physically active.

I Tag chase world It's sophistication, recklessIt is one of the most played games by children From all over the world: “catcher”, mixed For acrobatic developments Which instead takes us back to the more modern system of Parkour. Play is usually synonymous with childhood, however Recently, Americans had the idea of ​​turning it into a real sport Now her popularity is affecting everyone.

The discipline was born in France in the 1980s Which combines agility and acrobatic abilities in an urban context, But it turned into a team game in Great Britain in 2012has become so popular in the United States, that tournaments attract thousands from spectators, Plus hundreds of new practitioners week after week.

Sports to feel like a kid again

Raise your hand if you didn't play at least once as a kid “Acciaparella”? One of those classic games when we were kids Reassurance was practiced in the squares and squares of our cities and towns. Is immune to many of today's distractions, given The complete absence of smartphones or various PlayStation devices. We split into two teams and then ran up “touch” Discount e I declare him prisoner. In the United States, we borrow this game from our childhood, A discipline that lies halfway between sports and entertainment is becoming increasingly popular and takes a cue from having to chase an opponent who would instead do everything to escape and never be caught.. However, everything is immersed in a racing scene full of reminiscent obstacles and difficulties Parkour For the acrobatics and jumps it forces you to do. This is the situation Tag chase world Which, day after day, finds more and more fans across the ocean, always very sensitive to innovation and discovering new ways of performing.

Reflexes and acrobatics

However, it was an English father and son who came up with the idea, Christian and Damien Defoe, Living a few kilometers from London. In 2014After obtaining the sports license Father and son organized the first session in Hyde Park, In the heart of London, while they appointed him permanently the following year “stalking sign” And they accomplished it The first way. The rules are very simple and designed for all children's games with the addition of parkour elements. There is a pursuer and a pursuer. The first must touch the second with his hand. The second, in addition to not being “caught”, must not leave the road full of obstacles. Play one-on-one or play in teams, It consists of five or six athletes, depending on the tournament, however “circular” It's always one to one: One tries to escape and the other tries to touch or “mark” it.Inside the “playground” there are different obstacles. Every time so “to”“Evader” avoids being caught and earning a point. The athlete who wins remains evasive while the one who loses is replaced by a teammate.

In the end, the team that performs best in the 16 chase wins the match. It is a sport where you can enjoy jumps and stunts of all kinds because the playing field is full of many obstacles, in fact those who have tried parkour have realized themselves very much in the new system. In the United States it literally exploded As a sports discipline to the point that various American television networks, e.g Yes H npson, They broadcast live as if it were basketball or football games, all with a large number of spectators in attendance.