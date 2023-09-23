Starfield: Seamless interplanetary free flight is now possible with the mod

Lack of a “smooth” transition without glitches in the system Interplanetary spaceflights And the Complete control The running process undertaken by the players is one of the crucial elements highlighted Starfieldbut it can be improved by the arrival of something interesting modern Which offers the feature in question.

In the Bethesda game, due to the “realistic” relationship in terms of distances between planets and the speed of spaceships, moving from one planet to another takes place. Through lists In a practically obligatory way, considering that it would take days of browsing to access the various settings.

To move from one planet to another, it is necessary to access the menu, select the path and Start the jump Which takes us directly to our destination. This will be a problem for many players, as it tends to break the classic identity and spirit of Bethesda products, where travel is often an integral part of the game.