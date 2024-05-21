May 21, 2024

Fear behind the wheel: If your car’s engine gives you these signals, go to the mechanic immediately, it could be destroyed immediately.

Karen Hines May 21, 2024 2 min read
Broken motor, what are the possible causes – Source Depositphotos.com – ufficiomotori.it

While driving, if one of these problems occurs, the consequences can be very serious: here’s what you need to be careful of. Repairing an engine when it’s already broken is a big expense, which is why you should take your car to a mechanic as soon as possible. Otherwise, be prepared to spend a fair amount of money to fix it.

A breakdown can happen to anyone. Whether your car is new or has a few kilometers under its belt, it’s always a big inconvenience when a part breaks. And also because expenses in this period do not actually decrease for those who own a car, but in fact they increase with prices practically rising.

Among the parts of the car that break down most frequently and involve the highest costs, there is, without a doubt engine. It is therefore important to know the possible cause of failure to prevent it, but also Fix it as soon as possible. If you delay in solving the problem, things are bound to get worse.

In this article, we explain what signs you should pay attention to to avoid complications in the engine.

If you’re not careful, you risk your engine breaking down

When you drive Sight, hearing and smell are the senses that you should always keep alert To find out if your car has a problem or not, especially regarding the engine. If not addressed quickly, the problems we will talk about shortly may have consequences Really dire consequences This is something you definitely want to avoid, especially if you don’t want to spend hundreds of euros on a mechanic to fix the fault.

For example, you should always be careful Metal soundsexcessive vibrations, Blue exhaust smokeOr the smell of burning or loss of power, are indications that there is something wrong with your car’s engine.

A mechanic repairs a car engine - Source Depositphotos.com - ufficiomotori.it
A mechanic repairs a car engine – Source Depositphotos.com – ufficiomotori.it

What could be the problems?

Understanding what the problem is is not easy, also because not all motorists know the details of the engine. For this reason Consult with a professional As a mechanic it is necessary.

He will find the right solution, even if it sometimes means spending a little money. Of course, it is better to do this than to ignore the problem.

