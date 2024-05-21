Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has many accessibility options, let’s find out

Furthermore, since it is a title that focuses heavily on narrative, the various options aim to make the story in the game as comprehensible as possible, highlighting elements such as texts, subtitles, and interface.

In the image accompanying the message we find a kind of summary table that shows the accessibility options present in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Divided by categories The scope of the game, therefore, ranges from sound to vision to gameplay and more.

Senua Saga: Hellblade 2 It falls within the recent and decidedly positive trend of titles offering a great deal of Entry options As he explains Ninja theory With the message posted on X and shown below, A summary on this.

Difficulty options, audio and visual customizations, and more

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, game overview

In the foreground My voiceIt is possible to activate voice reading of menu items, as well as the ability to select the sound as mono, mix the volume and special effects, in order to adapt to any hearing difficulties.

On the front of the way of playingThere are different difficulty levels, you can adjust the camera movement and customize the control system, paying special attention to this last aspect.

Always from where entranceIt will be completely customizable, even with the ability to reverse gaze movement, and calibrate the vibration and sensitivity of the controller sticks and buttons.

inside GraphicsIt is possible to adjust motion blur and activate special options for different levels of color blindness, in order to make the elements on the screen more clear to people with this type of disability and at different levels.

You can then change the interface text, color scheme, and background animation. Finally, it is possible to activate subtitles and captions in 26 languages, include indicators of the character’s direction and change colors, sizes and other elements that appear on the screen.

As for the rest, today we saw the launch trailer and a message from Ninja Theory, while Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to release tomorrow morning, May 21, at 10:00 AM Italian time.