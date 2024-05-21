Earthquake at Campy Flegrei: 4.4-magnitude shock, strongest in 40 years. Earthquake continues – news

The earthquake swarm continues in Campi Flegrei, with shocks of varying intensity: at 11.00 pm another strong earthquake, magnitude 3.6, was recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. An investigation is underway to see if there has been any damage.

Campi Flegrei, 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 8.10pm



Reception areas are set up to guarantee people help, deploying civil defense volunteers to support local authorities and strengthening traffic controls. Validation of ancillary service networks and interconnection of all coordination centers is also underway. The Department of Civil Defense will continue to monitor the evolution of the situation by staying in touch with the area.

It was Size 3.5 The first significant earthquake was felt in Naples yesterday at 7.51pm – its epicenter was in the Campi Flecri area – which started a series of aftershocks. One shock after another Size 4.4 At 8.10 pm at a depth of three kilometers.

This phenomenon was also felt in the island ProcidaNot only in the hilly and central part of Naples, but also in the inland municipalities, Tapioca e Giuliano In Campania. Reports though Afracola.

Campi Flegrei was already hit by a series of earthquakes this morning, the main shock of which was 2.3, 8.50 on the Richter scale.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake should be like that More intense than in the last forty years, the strongest yet recorded since the resurgence of Praditism at Campi Flegrei. The previous record was from the September 27 earthquake: the magnitude recorded later was 4.2, slightly less than the shock detected by seismographs last night. Even then, like yesterday, a depth of 3 km was detected in Solpadara area. After the 8.10pm quake – which was preceded by a swarm that started at 7.51pm – there were several low-intensity aftershocks that are still ongoing, in no case high-magnitude. Specifically, 1.8 in 19.56, 1.5 in 20.09, 1.0 in 2012 and 1.2 in 20.16.

The fire brigade’s operations room has received some information Cracked and falling cornices, exterior plaster or fallen tiles in the house In areas near epicenters of earthquakes. No harm to people. Local trials are underway.

Schools are closed in Pozzuoli, informs the municipality on its Facebook page. “We have gathered – we read in a post – to address the situation. We receive many complaints to both the Civil Defense and the Municipal Police, but the lines are high. In case of difficulty, you can use the messages. The Facebook channel of the Municipality of Pozzuoli, and Mayor Gigi Manzoni, meanwhile, We ask that you remain silent, including the number and phone number.

At Campi Flegrei: “It seemed like it would never end”



“This time it was heavy and it seemed like it would never end.” In Bagnoli, on the avenue that runs alongside the former Nato base, a man speaks of the fear he felt after two earthquakes, which drove many from Campy Flegrei and his children onto the streets.

Are you thinking of returning home? “We’ll see, not for now,” he replied. There are many on the seafront that connects Bagnoli with Bosuvoli, a narrow road that suggests staying on the sidewalk opposite the buildings. The campus is open, but no one is inside.

Pozzuoli mayor: “Keep calm”



“We all felt the shock a few minutes ago, calm down, we are in contact with the Vesuvian observatory for all updates,” says Gigi Manzoni, mayor of Bosuvoli. The municipality’s press office reports that the mayor convened the Municipal Operations Center (COC) in the municipality to organize teams of technicians to detect any damage to the buildings.

The mayor received a call from Minister Musumezi, who “made himself fully available for everything”. The regional director of civil defense also comes to the municipal headquarters.

Hundreds of citizens crowded the streets, as well as many cars parked on the grand avenue of the old NATO base in Bagnoli.

