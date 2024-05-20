Lamborghini, 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8 successor to the Huracan

At the heart of the hybrid system dedicated to this new model is A The 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of generating 800 horsepower between 9000 and 9750 rpm with 730 Nm of torque between 4000 and 7000 rpm (specific power 200 hp/l). there The red zone starts at a whopping 10,000 rpm System”Usually reserved for racing car engines” As the car manufacturer explained. The Lamborghini Urus SE also uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 but it is a unit developed by Audi and shared with other models from the Volkswagen Group. Instead, the V8 that succeeded the Huracan is an entirely new project.

huracan heir, Code name: Lamborghini 634 It will be the second supercar in the High Performance Electric Vehicle (HPEV) range after the Revuelto.

Lamborghini stated:Defining the voice was a critical element of the design process“For the new engine it promises to have.”A unique and distinctive character that will provide the driver with an unprecedented driving experience“. The internal combustion engine will be combined with Axial flow electric motor Very compact and integrated front Eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox Revuelto is derived from it. An electric motor capable of generating 110 kW of power and 300 Nm of torque.

The automaker adds that The hybrid system will consist of a total of 3 electric motors. No further details were provided but one can imagine that the two additional units are placed on the front axle.

The total power of the hybrid system has not even been announced but one can think of around 900 horsepower. All that remains is to wait for more news about the debut of this new supercar.