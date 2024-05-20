May 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lamborghini, 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8 successor to the Huracan

Lamborghini, 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8 successor to the Huracan

Gerald Bax May 20, 2024 2 min read

huracan heir, Code name: Lamborghini 634It will be the second supercar in the High Performance Electric Vehicle (HPEV) range after the Revuelto.

At the heart of the hybrid system dedicated to this new model is A The 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of generating 800 horsepower between 9000 and 9750 rpm with 730 Nm of torque between 4000 and 7000 rpm (specific power 200 hp/l). there The red zone starts at a whopping 10,000 rpmSystem”Usually reserved for racing car engines” As the car manufacturer explained. The Lamborghini Urus SE also uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 but it is a unit developed by Audi and shared with other models from the Volkswagen Group. Instead, the V8 that succeeded the Huracan is an entirely new project.

Lamborghini stated:Defining the voice was a critical element of the design process“For the new engine it promises to have.”A unique and distinctive character that will provide the driver with an unprecedented driving experience“. The internal combustion engine will be combined with Axial flow electric motor Very compact and integrated front Eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox Revuelto is derived from it. An electric motor capable of generating 110 kW of power and 300 Nm of torque.

The automaker adds that The hybrid system will consist of a total of 3 electric motors. No further details were provided but one can imagine that the two additional units are placed on the front axle.

The total power of the hybrid system has not even been announced but one can think of around 900 horsepower. All that remains is to wait for more news about the debut of this new supercar.

See also  WhatsApp, how do we hide our last login and see others

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A new species discovered in the sea: scientists are speechless

May 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

How to recover archived messages on Gmail and WhatsApp

May 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The wallpapers can already be downloaded

May 19, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Lamborghini, 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8 successor to the Huracan

May 20, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Throwing stones at trains on the Milan-Lecco line between Argore and Garnate: cancellations and delays

May 20, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

EU growth, the pigs’ revenge: Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are leading the economic recovery, but will this recovery last?

May 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

White Zone, Morvillo v. Fidesz: “The Iovino Case? A Serious Error in Communication”

May 20, 2024 Lorelei Reese