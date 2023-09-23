Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could have helped Square Enix rediscover the spirit of the series

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth That would have helped Square Enix He rediscovered it The spirit of the series Or what fans really love about Final Fantasy. This is what Tetsuya Nomura, Yoshinori Kitase, and Naoki Hamaguchi revealed in an interview with the Japanese magazine Denfaminico Gamer,

Rediscover the past

You have to rely on madness, as Sephiroth knows all too well

All three started from the failures, in terms of public appreciation, of Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy

Kitase: “In the chapters of the Final Fantasy series from the Famicom (NES) era to Play Station We put all the most unusual elements in just because we wanted to. As hardware has become more powerful and graphics have become more realistic, it has become much more difficult to include crazy ideas as it was in the past.

However, by working on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and reworking some of the game’s sequences, such as the Gold Saucer sequence, the team realized that they didn’t have to remove all the fun parts.

“In the remake we introduced gimmicks that feel like they belong to ancient times and at the same time we want to show a realistic world,” continued Kitase, who then explained, “I think keeping the balance between a sense of reality and playful reality is the way to keep Final Fantasy VII alive. We can say that if we focus in the new version only on realism, we’ll end up keeping some weird stuff out. Instead, we want to preserve the extravagance of Final Fantasy 7.”

In short, the development team put what they wanted into the game and were able to do so because they had the original Final Fantasy 7 as their starting point.

As for the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available starting February 29, 2024 exclusively for… PS5.