A new species discovered in the sea: scientists are speechless

In the waters off the coast of the United Kingdom, a group of scientists discovered a new species that left them speechless.

During some regular fishing operations within British waters, some scientists have reported the presence of A New types Of molluscs called Gill pleura Britannica.

A whole team of researchers from Center for Environment, Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences United Kingdom and University Cádiz In Spain he was able to become acquainted with this type which at first left them speechless to say the least.

This specimen reaches a length of 2 or 5 cm and is cream and clay in color with some white spots and distinctive leaf-shaped lateral gills on the right side of the body.

Researchers initially thought it was a more widespread type of sea slug called Gill pleuromekele.

However, after various researches and studies, they concluded that it is another type…

New species in the sea, that’s what it’s all about

this Discovery It explains how marine species move and adapt based on environmental changes. Marine biologist peter barry, He is also the author of the research related to this new type of sea snail, says: