sports. Three Blues of Excellence at Korea Serum Sports Festival. Three Blues of Distinction at the Korea Serum Festival

November 15, 2022

– is one of the oldest traditional battles that took place in Korea since the fifth century after Christ, as evidenced by the wall paintings of some famous tombs. In 2018 it was inscribed by UNESCO in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Let’s talk about SSIREUM, which is a specific type of belt wrestling (fighting for the belt) that is fought in a circular arena covered with sand.

Ssireum wrestlers hold onto the belt and, using the strength of their arms, legs, and back, try to turn the opponent over so that he falls. On November 12 in Ulsan, South Korea, the Korea SSIREUM FESTVAL, an important international tournament, was held in the “Open” category, which combines the country’s extraordinary modernity with its millennial traditions. At the invitation of the Korean Cerium Association and the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Turkey and Mongolia, and for the first time in the history of this sport, Italy is represented by the Italian Federation of Korach and Traditional Fights (FIKULT) with three excellent athletes: Emmanuel Papa, Vitale Orso and Federico Zardo. The Azzurri won some matches, but without ever making it to the podium. A new experience in the Far East, which affected them not only on the mathematical level, but also on the human and cultural level.

