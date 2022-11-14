Shell, the giant is preparing to enter the e-bike sector

The great oil giant coincidence Announces sponsorship of the team British cyclingThis is a news that raises a lot of controversy. Not surprisingly, soon after the announcement of the collaboration with British Cycling, there was discontent not only among members, but also among the same associations and environmental activists. The same people who accuse the oil giant of wanting to do this green wash Thus one shows oneself more attentive and sensitive to environmental issues.

We are very proud to become an official partner of British Cycling. The partnership reflects the joint ambitions of Shell UK and British Cycling to achieve the UK’s zero-emissions goal and encourage low-carbon forms of transport such as bicycles and electric vehicles. By working together, we can bring real change to people across the country, from different walks of life, as well as apply Shell’s world-leading lubricant technology to support the British cycling team in their quest for the world’s gold. Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, these are the words of David Bunch, President of Shell UK, on ​​the new partnership.

According to reports, British Cycling has signed on 8 years of partnership, which commenced on 10 October 2022, which will bring in support and investment from Shell UK as the new official partner. Among the most important goals stand out Support for cyclists and semi-cyclists Britain by sharing innovation and expertise on a global level; Work towards achieving zero emissions as soon as possible through Electric vehicle supply For British bikes and finally make Make cycling accessible to people with disabilities Through the new programme no limits which aims to remove barriers faced by persons with disabilities.

Accompanied by the words of President Shall UK Country, those said by British Cycling CEO Brian Facer: We look forward to working alongside Shell in the UK over the remainder of this decade to expand access to sport, support our elite cyclists and help our organization and sport take important steps towards zero emissions: the things we know are paramount to our members. As part of our new business programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings strong support to cycling, and will help us improve and get more people thinking about cycling and cyclists.

In addition to becoming a sponsor of the national cycling team, Shell will soon begin producing pedal-powered bikes. Confirming the news, Rahul Malhotra, Head of Brand Strategy and Oversight at Shell, said: nProduction will start in the next two weeks. Consumer habits and urban mobility are changing and we want to be prepared. There are a large number of people, from food delivery workers to those who use it for personal transportation, who have discovered the benefits and potential of these electric vehicles.