AC Milan, all the teams participating in the World Cup in Qatar: the full list

The Qatar World Cup 2022 They are approaching us and everything is ready for the highly anticipated start of the World Championships, which will be held for the first time in history in the fall. Many footballers playing in the Italian league championship have been called up by their national teams and, in particular, the Serie A Milan He will have to drop seven men in the coming weeks. Indeed, despite the loss of Mike Minnan, the world champions France called up other key players from the Rossoneri such as Theo Hernandez And the Olivier Giroud.

Also found in Portugal List Rafael Liao Who, after the goal in the last round of 2022 against Fiorentina, wants to show off his qualities even with his country. Denmark and Belgium were called up respectively Simon Keger And the Charles Dictillery, with the latter who could also have the company of Alexis Saelemaekers, who is on the Red Devils reserve list. In the United States it appears Sergius Destauthor of good performances in the San Siro with Fiorentina, while he will be there for Senegal Foodie Ballou Toure. The following is the full list of the seven Milan players who have been called up to participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup:

Milan summoned to the World Cup in Qatar 2022

– Theo Hernandez (France)

– Olivier Giroud (France)

Simon Kjer (Denmark)

– Rafael Leao (Portugal)

– Charles de Ketelary (Belgium)

Foday Ballou-Toure (Senegal)

– Sergino D’Este (USA)