November 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Olivier Giroud Milan

AC Milan, all the teams participating in the World Cup in Qatar: the full list

Mirabelle Hunt November 15, 2022 2 min read

The Qatar World Cup 2022 They are approaching us and everything is ready for the highly anticipated start of the World Championships, which will be held for the first time in history in the fall. Many footballers playing in the Italian league championship have been called up by their national teams and, in particular, the Serie A Milan He will have to drop seven men in the coming weeks. Indeed, despite the loss of Mike Minnan, the world champions France called up other key players from the Rossoneri such as Theo Hernandez And the Olivier Giroud.

Also found in Portugal List Rafael Liao Who, after the goal in the last round of 2022 against Fiorentina, wants to show off his qualities even with his country. Denmark and Belgium were called up respectively Simon Keger And the Charles Dictillery, with the latter who could also have the company of Alexis Saelemaekers, who is on the Red Devils reserve list. In the United States it appears Sergius Destauthor of good performances in the San Siro with Fiorentina, while he will be there for Senegal Foodie Ballou Toure. The following is the full list of the seven Milan players who have been called up to participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup:

Milan summoned to the World Cup in Qatar 2022

– Theo Hernandez (France)

– Olivier Giroud (France)

Simon Kjer (Denmark)

– Rafael Leao (Portugal)

– Charles de Ketelary (Belgium)

Foday Ballou-Toure (Senegal)

– Sergino D’Este (USA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

sports. Three Blues of Excellence at Korea Serum Sports Festival. Three Blues of Distinction at the Korea Serum Festival

November 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Shell, the giant is preparing to enter the e-bike sector

November 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Napoli friendly matches in Turkey, opponents: Fulham check too!

November 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Let’s see the snowfall in the coming days, which areas will be affected and the expected accumulations » ILMETEO.it

November 15, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

There might be this seemingly useless thing on your car Nobody knows what it is for

November 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Pietro Masso yesterday on Rai Uno, is it right to give him space on TV? scan

November 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

AC Milan, all the teams participating in the World Cup in Qatar: the full list

November 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt