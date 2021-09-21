On the last day of the group stage, Paraguay, Spain, Serbia and Argentina won – OA Sport

The group stage of the 2021 Five-Year World Cup, currently underway in Lithuania, has ended. On Monday, September 20, the last verdicts from Group E and Group F arrived: Let’s go and see how it went on the pitch.

Group E

Paraguay’s 2-1 victory over Japan, which came in the return with the decisive goal signed by Salas, after Mariko responded to the initial Japanese superiority signed by Shimizu, to raise South America (6 points) to the round of 16, in the group. It was won by Spain (9 points), who beat Angola 4-1 today thanks to a hat-trick by overtaking Adolfo Fernandez. But be careful because even the Asian team managed to qualify for the knockout stage: the Rising Suns representative, 3 points and +1 goal difference, is the third best third in the group stage.

Group E rating: Spain 9 (+9), Paraguay 6 (0), Japan 3 (+1), Angola 0 (-10)

F . group

Argentina won the pool (9 points) who won the head-to-head against Iran 2-1 (6 points), due to Cuzzolino and Stazzone’s goals, who managed to contain the attempt to bring back the rivals who continued. Match report only with Mark Hassanzadeh. In the other match scheduled instead, Serbia takes one bite out of the US by beating the Americans 7-0: the Slavs unleashed Tomic (2 goals) and Lazarević (1 goal and 2 assists).

F group rating: Argentina 9 (+14), Iran 6 (+2), Serbia 3 (4), USA 0 (-20).

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Round of 16 qualifiers are in order:

first groups

Kazakhstan, Russia, Portugal, Brazil, Spain and Argentina

seconds of combos

Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Czech Republic, Paraguay, Iran

best thirds

Thailand, Vietnam, Serbia and Japan

This evening, the dates and times for the Round of 16 and the line-up of the scoreboard will be official.

