September 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Davis Cup, Italy - USA very likely in the quarter-finals. Surprise Holland - OA Sport

Davis Cup, Italy – USA very likely in the quarter-finals. Surprise Holland – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt September 18, 2022 2 min read

Nice surprise in Glasgow. in the challenge between The Netherlands and the United States, valid for Group D of the group stage of the Davis Cup FinalsAn unexpected situation arose, that is orange success. Contrary to expectations, the US team suffered two defeats In the two singular So it will end In second place in this group.

Tommy Poole (#29) Overtaken by Talon Grixborough (No. 48 in the ranking) For 7-5 7-6 (3) H Van de Zandschulp Boutique (35 ATP) He removed the satisfaction by beating the number 12 in the world Taylor Fritz For 6-4 7-6 (3). And what could result from that?

The US is actually qualified anyway, but by taking second place it risks crossing with Italy. The Azzurri have a great chance of finishing top of the first group Thus, confrontation with the Americans can be created. It will not be a simple match either because countries can have a player like Francis Tiafoethe US Open semi-finalist and current 19th place in the world, who was absent in Scotland.

Davis Cup, Sweden, Croatia and Argentina qualifying may depend on Italy: combinations

A team that should be taken into consideration too The power of multiplier created by Jack Sock and Rajiv Ram Which in a very tight facing can make all the difference. It is clear that all these speeches can only be taken into account physical condition Which, already at this stage of the competition, made the difference precisely in the meeting between the Dutch and the Americans.

Photo: La Presse

See also  11th, 10km BMW Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon, over 3,600 registered

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

There is an 11-hour queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in London | Blinks

September 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Lazio, Maradona, Mancini and Tennis: the latest

September 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Juventus, Allegri remained. But the company protects itself and is thinking of a successor: Ranieri, Montero and … all names | first page

September 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

The arrival of winter 2022/23 Nina. May it be a year of snow in the plains. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

September 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Davis Cup, Italy – USA very likely in the quarter-finals. Surprise Holland – OA Sport

September 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE: The Wizard’s Code and the Language of the Magi

September 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Enter Ukraine and recover from the stuck plane for 7 months

September 18, 2022 Samson Paul