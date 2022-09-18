Davis Cup, Italy – USA very likely in the quarter-finals. Surprise Holland – OA Sport

Nice surprise in Glasgow. in the challenge between The Netherlands and the United States, valid for Group D of the group stage of the Davis Cup FinalsAn unexpected situation arose, that is orange success. Contrary to expectations, the US team suffered two defeats In the two singular So it will end In second place in this group.

Tommy Poole (#29) Overtaken by Talon Grixborough (No. 48 in the ranking) For 7-5 7-6 (3) H Van de Zandschulp Boutique (35 ATP) He removed the satisfaction by beating the number 12 in the world Taylor Fritz For 6-4 7-6 (3). And what could result from that?

The US is actually qualified anyway, but by taking second place it risks crossing with Italy. The Azzurri have a great chance of finishing top of the first group Thus, confrontation with the Americans can be created. It will not be a simple match either because countries can have a player like Francis Tiafoethe US Open semi-finalist and current 19th place in the world, who was absent in Scotland.

A team that should be taken into consideration too The power of multiplier created by Jack Sock and Rajiv Ram Which in a very tight facing can make all the difference. It is clear that all these speeches can only be taken into account physical condition Which, already at this stage of the competition, made the difference precisely in the meeting between the Dutch and the Americans.

